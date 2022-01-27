Margaritaville troubadour Jimmy Buffett sails into Houston on limited 2022 tour

Rejoice, Parrot Heads! The legendary island-lifer is coming to Houston.

Laid-back Margaritaville maestro Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are rolling into town for one night only — Saturday, June 4 — to perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for the Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.

Tickets for the Houston show go on sale on Saturday, February 5 at 10 am through ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit per customer.

Originally, Austin was be Buffett’s only Texas stop (June 11), but clearly, the Parrot Heads have spoken. The Houston show joins Cincinnati as the newest additions to the tour, which includes several shows that were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett back to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in 2022,” said Jerry MacDonald, president and CEO, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. “This concert is always the party of the year – don’t miss out. Fins up!”

Promising the “full Margaritaville experience,” the tour coincides with Buffett’s 75th year on the planet (his 75th birthday was Christmas Day 2021) and the 50th anniversary of his journey to Key West, the magical beach destination that so many of Buffett’s songs — and his easygoing attitude — draw influence from.

At the Houston show, Parrot Heads can expect a set list featuring selections from the artist’s latest releases, Life on the Flip Side and Songs You Don’t Know By Heart (acoustic versions of his less popular tunes), as we as all the fan favorites from the son of a son of a sailor, who boasts 27 studio albums and multiple music awards and nominations.

Here is the current tour stop list:

April 8: XPR Augusta in Augusta, Georgia

April 21: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

April 23: Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina

April 28: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia

April 30: PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina

May 8: Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana

June 2: The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama

June 4: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands

June 7: Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

June 9: Walmart Amphitheater in Rogers, Arkansas

June 11: Moody Center in Austin

July 21: Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati