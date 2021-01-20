Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club drive-in spreads the love with new February lineup

Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club is revving up to showcase the city’s largest drive-in movie screen at The Drive-In off Navigation on Thursday, January 21. And to spread the love, Rooftop Cinema has unveiled its February movie listings as part of its new season.

Fans can expect a 64-foot screen at its new permanent location, 2300 Runnels St. As for movies, look for Valentine’s Day — and Galentine’s Day — favorites, inspirational films starring Black actors, and a special tribute to director John Hughes and his classics, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty Pink, according to a press release.

Tickets for the new season are currently on sale online.

Valentine’s and Galentine’s Days

Valentine’s Day guests will be treated to two cinematic classics: Love & Basketball and the quintessential tale of romance, The Notebook. Ladies can band together on February 13 for a Galentine’s Day celebration of friendship and laughter with Bridesmaids and Girls Trip.

Black History Month

The venue will celebrate films led by Black actors and filmmakers, including If Beale Street Could Talk, Poetic Justice, The Five Heartbeats, and more.

John Hughes’ birthday

The iconic ’80s director will be celebrated on his birthday (February 18) at 7:30 pm with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off followed by Pretty in Pink at 10:30 pm.

Ticket information

Tickets will range from $22–36 per vehicle. (Children three and under will not count as vehicle occupants.) Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive, per the venue.

Weekend (Friday–Sunday)

The Movie Buddy $26 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $36 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Weekday (Wednesday and Thursday)

The Movie Buddy $22 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $27 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Community Screenings

Rooftop’s popular Community Screenings offer discounted prices at $5 per vehicle for up to two occupants and $10 per vehicle for three or more. Ticket proceeds will benefit The Beacon, a non-profit organization that serves the Houston homeless community.

Here is the complete drive-in schedule from February 3-28, per the venue.

February 3: Father of The Bride; 50 First Dates



February 4: Romeo + Juliet; Friday the 13th

February 5: Love & Monsters; Poetic Justice

February 6: Aladdin; Selena

February 7: Casablanca; House Party

February 10: She’s the Man; If Beale Street Could Talk (Community Screening)

February 11: Dirty Dancing; The Best Man

February 12: Lady & The Tramp; Crazy Rich Asians



February 13: Bridesmaids; Girls Trip (Galentine’s Day)

February 14: Love & Basketball; The Notebook (Valentine’s Day)

February 17: Clueless; The Bodyguard

February 18: Ferris Bueller's Day Off; Pretty in Pink (John Hughes’ Birthday)

February 19: Happy Feet; Freaky

February 20: The Incredibles; Candyman

February 21: Breakfast at Tiffany's; Queen & Slim

February 24: Grease; The Five Heartbeats (Community Screening)

February 25: Jurassic Park; Fight Club

February 26: The Goonies; Friday

February 27: Ratatouille; Creed



February 28: Private event for 7 pm screening; The Silence of The Lambs