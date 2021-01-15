Chadwick Boseman shines in Houston Film Critics Society's nominations for best in film

In all, 2020 was a very unusual year for movies. The pandemic forced a lot of highly anticipated movies to either postpone their release dates or premiere on a streaming service (or, in the case of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, hit the theaters anyway and die an embarrassing death at the box office).
Nevertheless, many smaller, independent films found their way out there on streaming platforms and on-demand services, and those films will be celebrated at this year’s 14th annual Houston Film Critics’ Awards, nominated and voted by the Houston Film Critics Society (HFCS).
High atop the list is Minari, director Lee Isaac Chung’s study of a family from Korea starting a farm in Arkansas. The film is nominated for seven honors, including the Best Picture of 2020.
In addition to Best Picture, Minari is nominated for Best Director, Best Actor (Steve Yeun), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-jung), Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and a Cinematic Achievement honor for seven-year-old actor Alan S. Kim.
Following the film in overall nominations is Sound of Metal with six nods, including Best Picture, while three films — Nomadland, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 – received five nominations each, also including Best Picture. Other contenders for this top award are Da 5 Bloods, The Father, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Promising Young Woman, and Soul, which is also a nominee for Best Animated Feature.
“From a year that most of us would love to forget, comes an impressive collection of movies we will always remember,” HFCS president Doug Harris said in a statement. “For the film industry, 2020 will be recalled just as much for works which nourished our souls, as for the ways that world events changed movie habits. The impact of the artistic expression from this year’s nominees reminds us that the size of a screen, or where we view it, matters less than the quality of what we see.”
The late Chadwick Boseman is a double nominee for Leading Actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods. His performance in the lead category joins Yeun, Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods). Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Bill Murray (On the Rocks), Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami), and Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) are also nominated for supporting honors.
Competing for the 2020 award for Leading Actress are Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland; and Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman. Along with Yuh-jung, nominees for the Supporting Actress honor are Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman; Olivia Colman, The Father; and Amanda Seyfried, Mank.
Three female filmmakers — Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) – are also nominees for Best Director.
Some 18 categories of film excellence will be recognized by the prestigious body of film journalists and announced on January 18. The winning films, along with nominees and winners in the Society’s Texas Independent Film Awards, will be spotlighted in the Society’s first televised awards programming on January 31 at 4 pm on Houston’s KUBE-TV.
Houston Film Critics Society nominations
(Outstanding Cinematic Achievement, Best Movie Poster Art and the Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners are to be subsequently announced)
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
The Father
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuhjung, Minari
Best Screenplay
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Tenet
Best Documentary Feature
Boys State
Collective
Dick Johnson is Dead
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Foreign Language Feature
Another Round (Denmark)
Bacurau (Brazil/France)
Beanpole (Russia)
La Llorona (Guatemala)
A Sun (Taiwan)
Best Original Score
Mank
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
Best Original Song
“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
“Lo Si” from Life Ahead
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
“Rocket to the Moon” from Over the Moon
“Wear Your Crown” from The Prom
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
The Invisible Man
The Midnight Sky
Best Stunt Coordination Team
Birds of Prey
Mulan
The Old Guard
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
Texas Independent Film Award
Boys State
Miss Juneteenth
Ready or Not
The Vast of Night
Yellow Rose