Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club unveils city's largest drive-in movie screen

One of the very few bright spots of 2020 was the local resurgence of drive-in theaters. And why not? Houstonians love their movies and practically live in their cars. Add the need to social distance, and it’s a match made in automotive and cinematic heaven.

To that end, Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club is revving up excitement with its newly named venue, The Drive-In off Navigation (2300 Runnels St.), in the heart of the East End. Following a soft opening last month, the new venue opens January 21, showcasing the largest drive-in screen in the city at 64 feet, according to a press release.

Tickets are on sale now online.

Fittingly for such a big screen, things kick off with Jurassic Park at 7:30 pm, followed by the always popular Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy at 10:30 pm. The large screen has allowed the venue to up its capacity to 200 cars, spaced at 10 feet apart. Audio is piped into cars via dedicated FM radio station.

Concessions will be available onsite through contactless order and pick-up with menu items available from local food truck favorites, Kurbside Eatz and Sizzles HTX.

In keeping with COVID safety regulations, masks are required if guests exit their vehicle for any reason.

Tickets

Tickets for The Drive-In off Navigation will range from $22–36 per vehicle. (Children three and under will not count as vehicle occupants.) Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive, per the venue.

Weekend (Friday–Sunday)

The Movie Buddy $26 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $36 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Weekday (Wednesday and Thursday)

The Movie Buddy $22 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $27 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Community Screenings return

Rooftop’s popular Community Screenings offer discounted prices at $5 per vehicle for up to two occupants and $10 per vehicle for three or more. Ticket proceeds will benefit The Beacon, a non-profit organization that serves the Houston homeless community.

Here is the complete drive-in schedule, per the venue.

January 21: Jurassic Park; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

January 22: Up; Friday

January 23: The Little Mermaid; Dazed and Confused; Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

January 24: Sonic the Hedgehog; Love Jones

January 27: Back to the Future; BlacKkKlansman (Community Screening)

January 28: Grease; Fight Club

January 29: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; The Wood

January 30: Finding Nemo; The Breakfast Club

January 31: Coco; Pulp Fiction