Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town team up for tour coming to Houston

Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are joining forces for "The Bandwagon Tour," a reincarnation of 2018’s co-headlining run of the same name. The tour will stop at at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on May 6.

The limited tour will visit 15 cities over the course of a month, heading to Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, May 7, and winding up in Camden, New Jersey on June 11. The Cadillac Three, with whom Lambert will play three dates just prior to the larger tour, will serve as opening act on all dates.

Both Lambert and Little Big Town could be considered country music royalty, as each has had multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country charts, and together they have a combined 43 ACM Awards, 23 CMA Awards, and seven Grammys.

Lambert’s latest album is 2021's The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for which she is nominated for a Grammy. Little Big Town's latest album is 2020's Nightfall, but the band is currently back in the studio and will release its 10th studio album later this year.

Tickets for the Houston concert will go on sale on Friday, January 21 at 10 am at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 18 at 12 pm through Thursday, January 20 at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program.