All are welcome
Texas’ remarkable diversity earns No. 2 in new nationwide study
Capturing the vastly diverse landscape of America is no easy feat, but one new study analyzing diversity across all 50 states has determined Texas is the second most diverse state in the country.
According to WalletHub's annual "Most Diverse States in America" report, Texas' diversity falls second to California, which ranked No. 1. The study ranked each state based on six main categories: Socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity, and political diversity.
Texas earned a score of 70.48 points out of a possible 100, falling behind by less than a third of a percentage point behind California's 70.77 score.
As one of the biggest states in America – that also happens to border another country – Texas' ranking got a major boost just from its incredibly diverse (and large) population. WalletHub found Texas has the fourth-most racial and ethnic diversity nationwide, with a population that is 40 percent white, nearly 40 percent Hispanic, nearly 12 percent Black, and 5 percent Asian.
Though many may associate diversity with just racial and ethnic identities, diversity also encompasses many other cultural perspectives. For example, the study revealed Texas has the third-most language diversity in the U.S., and about 35 percent of residents speak a non-English language at home. The state also claimed No. 3 for the most religious diversity, and No. 4 for household size diversity.
But it's the Lone Star State's economic diversity that shines above the rest of America, WalletHub said, as Texas does have the fourth most prosperous state economy in the nation.
"Texas really stands out in terms of industrial diversity, though, leading the country when it comes to the range of jobs residents have to choose from," the report said.
A Texas city like Houston, which ranked as the No. 1 most diverse city in America in 2024, is a great example of how diverse communities can foster new perspectives, greater versatility, and economic prosperity.
The states that lagged far behind Texas with the worst diversity were mostly situated on the East Coast. West Virginia (No. 50) claimed the unfortunate title as the least diverse state in America, followed by Maine (No. 49), New Hampshire (No. 48), Vermont (No. 47), and Montana (No. 46).
The top 10 most diverse states in America are:
- No. 1 – California
- No. 2 – Texas
- No. 3 – Florida
- No. 4 – New Mexico
- No. 5 – Hawaii
- No. 6 – Nevada
- No. 7 – New Jersey
- No. 8 – New York
- No. 9 – Maryland
- No. 10 – Arizona