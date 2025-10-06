Genesis' Journey
How Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital helped Houston baby with cleft lip + palate
When Ariyanna McGee went in for her 20-week anatomy scan, she expected a routine glimpse of her baby. Instead, doctors found excess amniotic fluid building up around her baby, Genesis Gianna. In the weeks that followed, Ariyanna had to be hospitalized multiple times during her pregnancy because of her dangerously high blood pressure.
At seven months, a 3-D ultrasound gave Ariyanna and her partner, Oscar Pineda, their first clear look at Genesis’ face and revealed a cleft lip. Doctors suspected a cleft palate as well. A cleft lip is a birth defect resulting in a separation in the upper lip that occurs when facial structures do not fully fuse during early pregnancy, while a cleft palate involves an opening in the roof of the mouth, often extending all the way through the gum line.
From the start, the McGee family was connected with the pediatric cleft team affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. There, they met pediatric plastic surgeon Dr. Danielle Sobol, assistant professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston and a pediatric plastic surgeon affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Ariyanna’s worries quickly subsided after meeting Dr. Sobol, who explained treatment options and guided the family through the surgeries Genesis would eventually need. She answered all of the couple’s questions and reassured Ariyanna by sharing that her team has performed the surgical procedure numerous times with great outcomes.
Today Genesis is thriving.Photo courtesy of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital
Thanks to advances in 3-D ultrasound and prenatal care, Dr. Sobol shared that a majority of cleft lip cases in the Houston region are now diagnosed in utero. Surgical correction after birth is a fairly common procedure at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, where many of these procedures are performed each year.
Dr. Sobol explained to the family that while the condition itself is often not life-threatening, it can cause complications for a child’s development. She acknowledged that many parents find it emotionally difficult to see a cleft lip on an ultrasound, raising concerns about their baby’s health and well-being.
Welcome to the world, Baby Genesis
When Genesis Gianna Pineda entered the world on June 4, 2024, weighing in at 4 pounds, 13 ounces, and a healthy 21 inches long. Ariyanna was able to hold her baby after she was born. She admits she was worried about what Genesis would look like and whether her baby would be able to eat and drink normally.
As soon as she saw her beautiful baby girl, Ariyanna forgot her worries. The cleft lip did not matter to her, and she knew that whatever steps needed to be taken to correct her birth defects would be, and she was confident that Genesis would be able to live a happy life.
Dr. Sobol echoed that sentiment. She confirmed Genesis was diagnosed with both a cleft lip and cleft palate, explaining that these conditions can affect feeding, speech, and overall development. However, with timely intervention, coordinated care, and ongoing support, children diagnosed with cleft lip and palate can go on to lead healthy, thriving lives.
At just four months old, Genesis underwent her first procedure at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital: a cleft lip repair performed by Dr. Sobol. The surgery closed the gap in her lip and nose, allowing for better feeding, speech, and future development.
Genesis had her first surgery at four months old.Photo courtesy of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital
Several months later, around the time of her first birthday, Genesis returned to the hospital for cleft palate surgery. This procedure was crucial for helping her eat and speak properly, and it also reduces the risk of frequent ear infections. Both operations went smoothly, thanks to the specialized care provided by the multidisciplinary pediatric cleft team.
Exploring a world of possibilities
Today, Genesis is thriving. She’s crawling, babbling, and beginning to explore the world with curiosity. She eats a wide variety of foods and keeps her parents busy chasing after her.
The McGee family continues follow-up care with the pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery program affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. As part of the program, a full team, including surgeons, speech therapists, and audiologists, works together to support children born with cleft disorders.
Looking back, Ariyanna is grateful for the reassurance and compassion her family received at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Her message for other parents who receive a cleft diagnosis is that Children’s Memorial Hermann is the place to go and it’s a place where the entire family is in excellent hands. She feels that the staff and affiliated doctors provide outstanding care for children, giving hope and allowing for a bright future ahead for babies with cleft lips and palates.
With the help of the pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery team, Genesis has not only overcome her earliest challenges, but is now on track to grow, learn and live a full life.
