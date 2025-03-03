Finley's Triumph
Life-altering surgeries at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital transform tween's life
The air buzzed with excitement as the National Wheelchair Basketball Association championship game drew to a close.
Among the athletes darting across the court was 12-year-old Finley, who recently underwent a successful series of surgeries, including a procedure to repair his tethered spinal cord and a selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery to assist with muscle tightness at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Finley’s team, the Texas-based ATX Abilities, won the game, concluding their season as national champions in the under-13 division with an undefeated 30-0 record.
As Finley approached his teen years, he faced multiple procedures that profoundly impacted his life under the skilled care of his pediatric neurosurgery team affiliated with Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital and its Children’s Neuroscience Center. His journey through years of physical therapy and intensive rehab to become a champion athlete is inspiring.
“Finley’s grit and resilience have always been his driving force,” his mother, Dawn, shares. “The support and experience of the affiliated team at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital helped make his dreams come true as an athlete and, even more importantly, set him up for a happier and better quality of life.”
More than just a victory on the court.Photo courtesy of Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital
As the final buzzer sounded and the crowd erupted in cheers, Finley and his team’s triumph was not just a victory on the court but a celebration of each of their individual journeys and the possibilities that lie ahead.
For Finley, this moment was a culmination of years of dedication — a triumph and relief following a long journey of overcoming challenges.
Bouncing back from early life struggles
Finley was born prematurely at 27 weeks’ gestation, weighing just under two pounds. He faced critical health challenges from birth, including a month on a ventilator, heart concerns requiring medication, and a grade-three brain bleed indicating potential neurological impairment.
Finley came home from the hospital at 3 months old, still on oxygen, and the family had to quarantine him and his twin sister for two years due to their fragile health. By 6 months of age, Finley showed signs of neurological impact as he struggled with motor skills and lacked trunk control.
Knowing Finley had a long journey ahead, his parents began physical and occupational therapy for him at a young age. At seven, Finley had fascia lengthening surgery to stretch his legs, improving his mobility, though daily tasks remained difficult. As he grew, physicians suggested that more invasive procedures might be necessary, prompting the family to extensively research and consult specialists.
Years earlier, the family had been told that selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR), a highly effective procedure to reduce muscle spasticity, was not an option for Finley. However, with new insights and the specialty care available at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, SDR became a pivotal treatment in Finley’s journey to better mobility and a higher quality of life.
Earlier in his life, the family had noticed dimples in Finley's lower back and had MRI scans done after consulting multiple specialists. At that time, the radiologist concluded it wasn’t a tethered cord, a condition where the spinal cord is abnormally attached within the spinal canal, preventing it from moving freely. They left it at that, not knowing they should have sought a second opinion.
Fast forward seven years, and they were sitting with their pediatric neurosurgeon to evaluate SDR based on more recent specialist input that Finley was indeed a candidate. The affiliated pediatric neuroscience team reviewed the old MRI scans and immediately identified the tethered cord. The family was stunned. Many of the signs they had attributed to cerebral palsy spasticity were actually symptoms of the tethered cord, a diagnosis that was missed years ago.
From the bench to the operating table
As his parents would find out, tethered cord syndrome is a form of spina bifida where the spinal cord is abnormally attached within the spinal canal, preventing it from moving freely. This condition can lead to progressive neurological deterioration, causing pain, weakness, and loss of function — all of which Finley was experiencing.
In February 2023, at age 11, Finley underwent tethered cord surgery at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital with a multidisciplinary team of affiliated specialists, including multiple neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurse specialists.
Releasing the tethered cord first was essential to maximize the effectiveness of the subsequent selective dorsal rhizotomy. This strategic, two-step approach laid the groundwork for improving Finley’s overall mobility and quality of life.
Before and one week after SDR surgery: Finley showing his improved ability to stretch his legs.Photo courtesy of Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital
In May 2023, Finley underwent SDR surgery. The procedure takes about two and a half hours and involves opening the patient’s spinal cord and separating the motor nerves from the sensory nerves that carry spasticity and cutting an average of 75 percent of the most spastic ones. By targeting these specific nerve fibers, SDR can significantly enhance motor function, reduce pain, and provide long-term relief from muscle spasticity.
Following the surgeries, Finley experienced less pain and tightness in his legs. Finley could engage in physical activities without the debilitating pain he previously endured. His stamina gradually increased as he began follow-up physical therapy three times a week and occupational therapy once a week. Physical therapy is considered a crucial component of a successful SDR procedure. It helps reinforce the benefits of surgery by strengthening the muscles and improving motor control. According to the care team, without consistent and intensive therapy, the full potential of these surgical interventions cannot be realized.
The final stretch
Following selective dorsal rhizotomy surgeries at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital, patients undergo consistent, structured physical therapy.
Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital's SDR recovery program includes an inpatient rehab unit at TIRR Memorial Hermann, where patients receive three to five hours of daily physical and occupational therapy. The team works collaboratively to ensure each patient has a personalized recovery plan, starting with basic tasks like getting out of bed and progressing to more complex activities like bodyweight-supported treadmill training.
TIRR Memorial Hermann is ranked No. 2 among the country’s top rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital rankings for 2024-2025.
Finley's involvement in adaptive sports, including wheelchair basketball, swimming, tennis, and track and field, played an important role in his recovery, providing a sense of normalcy and contributing to his physical development. See a video on Finley’s swimming progress before and after the procedure.
Adaptive sports played an important role in his recovery.Photo courtesy of Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital
As Finley built strength, everyday activities became much easier. His parents were overjoyed to see him playing with friends and participating in activities like any other child.
For families facing similar situations, Finley’s mother offered some heartfelt advice: "Don't be afraid to seek second opinions and connect with other families who have gone through similar experiences. The journey can be overwhelming, but finding the right medical team and staying committed to physical therapy can make all the difference. We've seen incredible progress with Finley, and it has given us so much hope. Trust in the process, celebrate the small victories, and never lose hope. We are so grateful for the team at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital."
