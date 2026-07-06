Freedom on the Fourth
Houston SPCA releases rehabilitated bald eagle after traumatic head injury
After three months of expert medical care at the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center, a rehabilitated bald eagle was released, returning one of the nation’s most recognizable symbols of freedom to his natural habitat.
When the bald eagle arrived at the Houston SPCA on March 20, he was unable to survive on his own. Wildlife specialists believe he had suffered a traumatic head injury, possibly after he was struck by a vehicle. He was found near the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge in Anahuac, Texas, on March 20.
A game warden with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service brought him to the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center so he could receive life-saving care.Throughout his recovery, the Houston SPCA’s wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary teams carefully monitored his progress daily.
His treatment included anti-inflammatory medication, a period of strict kennel rest to allow his injuries to heal, regular medical exams and physical therapy in their outdoor flight complex to rebuild the endurance and powerful flight muscles needed to survive in the wild.
It was a heartwarming moment. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
“Releasing a bald eagle is always a special moment,” said Brooke Yahney, Director of Houston SPCA WildlifeCenter. “It represents months of dedicated care by our veterinary and wildlife rehabilitation teams and reflects Houston SPCA’s commitment to giving injured native wildlife a second chance.”
Attendees included members of Houston SPCA Wildlife Center team, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, as well as Houston SPCA supporters, Brady and Zane Carruth.
The successful release marks a powerful reminder of the lifesaving work performed every day at Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center.
“It is incredibly rewarding for a magnificent bird like this return to his natural habitat, healthy and strong,” said Yahney.
The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center treats more than 17,000 injured, orphaned, and ill native wild animals each year with the goal of rehabilitating and releasing them back to their habitats.
Houston SPCA is located at 7007 Old Katy Rd. Call 713-869-SPCA (7722) or visit HoustonSPCA.org to learn how you can help.