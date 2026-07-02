Leading the Pack
Houston SPCA names co-chairs of its biggest annual fundraising event
The Houston SPCA has announced Grace and George Lane as Co-Chairs of the 2026 Howl-O-Ween Ball, plus Honorary Chair Dennis Quaid and his English bulldog, Peaches. The annual Ball, emceed by Debra Duncan, is one of Houston’s premier fundraising events supporting vulnerable animals across the region.
A Houston-based singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and longtime Houston SPCA volunteer, Grace Lane has dedicated herself to serving communities throughout Texas.
Her passion for animal welfare is especially evident in her work with equine rescue and rehabilitation, where she has devoted countless volunteer hours to advancing the organization’s mission. After serving on the Howl-O-Ween Ball Silent Auction Committee in 2023, she now steps into a leadership role alongside her husband, George.
George Lane serves as Director of Government Relations for the Office of the Texas Attorney General, overseeing legislative affairs and federal relations. Together, the couple shares a strong commitment to community service and animal welfare, making them natural ambassadors for the Houston SPCA’s signature fundraising event.
For more than a century, Houston SPCA has provided lifesaving services for animals in need, including rescue, medical treatment, rehabilitation, adoption, and cruelty investigations. The organization cares for a wide range of animals, from dogs and cats to horses, farm animals, small pets, and injured wildlife.
“We are honored to support an organization that transforms lives every day,” said Grace and George Lane. “The Howl-O-Ween Ball is an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate compassion, and make a lasting impact for animals in need.”
The 2026 Howl-O-Ween Ball promises an evening filled with exceptional dining, entertainment, exclusive auction experiences, and inspiring stories of rescue and hope. More importantly, every ticket purchased and every dollar raised will directly support Houston SPCA’s mission, helping provide shelter, medical care, rehabilitation, and protection for thousands of animals throughout the region.
Under the Lanes’ leadership, the 2026 event is poised to be a memorable celebration of compassion, community, and the powerful bond between people and animals. Their dedication and enthusiasm will help ensure that Houston SPCA can continue providing second chances to animals in need for years to come.