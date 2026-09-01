Bright Futures Ahead
Future STEM leaders gain global perspective through BAFTX International STEM program
For ten exceptional Texas high school students, this summer was about far more than a trip overseas, it was the beginning of a global STEM journey.
Sponsored by the British American Foundation of Texas (BAFTX), the students attended the prestigious London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF) at Imperial College London, joining 500 of the world's brightest young scientists from more than 90 countries for an immersive two-week program exploring science, innovation, and international collaboration.
BAFTX, a Houston-based nonprofit celebrating its 20th year, provides scholarships and transformational educational opportunities to high-achieving, financially challenged Texas students pursuing higher education in STEM and business fields. The organization's International STEM Program gives rising high school seniors an opportunity few could otherwise imagine.
During the program, students attended lectures and workshops led by internationally recognized scientists, researchers, and Nobel Prize winners while touring innovative laboratories and research facilities across the United Kingdom, including visits to Oxford and Cambridge Universities.
Beyond the classroom, students formed friendships with peers from around the globe through cultural exchanges and collaborative activities centered on a shared passion for science. Thanks to a generous grant from Phillips 66, every expense, including airfare, accommodations, meals, program tuition, and a student stipend, was fully funded.
"This international experience is truly life-changing," said Kay Thomson, Executive Director of BAFTX. "For many of our students, this is their first time traveling internationally or even flying on an airplane. In just two weeks, they gain confidence, broaden their perspectives, and begin to see themselves as future scientists, engineers, physicians, and innovators capable of making a meaningful difference in the world."
Thomson added that exposure to world-class researchers helps students envision possibilities they had never considered before.
"Perhaps most importantly, they return home with a clearer understanding of what a STEM education can offer and the confidence to pursue ambitious goals that once seemed out of reach."
The team at BAFTX is truly grateful to Phillips 66 for their generous investment in this life-changing program.
Phillips 66’s Senior Manager, Social Impact Courtney Meadows, said investing in young STEM scholars is an investment in the future.
"Phillips 66's partnership with the British American Foundation of Texas spans well over a decade, and we're proud to champion the International STEM Program this year,” said Meadows. “This sponsorship reflects our deep commitment to advancing STEM education and reinforces our shared vision with BAFTX — empowering the next generation with unparalleled access to world-class research and educational opportunities.”
This is the second year BAFTX has partnered with LIYSF, a London non-profit organization founded in 1959 to provide students with a deeper insight into STEM and how science can be applied for the benefit of humankind. Last year’s cohort went on to attend some of the nation's most prestigious universities, including full scholarships to Yale University, Cornell University, The University of Texas at Austin, and Texas A&M University.
For participant Vivian Nguyen, the experience fundamentally changed her outlook.
"In just two weeks, I learned from some of the world's leading scientific minds and saw possibilities I had never imagined," Nguyen said. "I returned more determined than ever to pursue a STEM career and I will always be grateful to BAFTX for this incredible opportunity."
Fellow scholar Cindy Moreno said the chance to work alongside scientists reinforced her dreams of going to medical school.
“We did hands on work in some lectures so getting a taste of the procedures professionals actually conduct in their careers was fascinating,” Moreno said. “The program changed my ambition because I was never sure I wanted to dedicate my life to being a full time surgeon, as I have always enjoyed doing research in labs as well. But when I went to one of my last lectures, I learned I could be both without having to sacrifice one dream for the other.”
Celebrating two decades of transforming lives through education, BAFTX has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships to high-achieving, low-income Texas students. Through partnerships with industry leaders, universities, donors, and nonprofit organizations, BAFTX continues to create opportunities that empower students to pursue higher education and become the next generation of innovators and leaders.
Eligible Texas high school juniors may apply to the 2027 International STEM Program now at baftx.org/international-stem-program