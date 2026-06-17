161 Years Strong
Celebrate freedom with the top Juneteenth events happening around Houston
Houston doesn't just observe Juneteenth, it celebrates it in a big way.
As the birthplace of Juneteenth commemorations and home to some of the nation's most significant Black history landmarks, Houston comes alive each June with festivals, concerts, educational programs, family activities, and community gatherings that honor freedom, culture, and resilience.
Whether the goal is dancing to live music, supporting Black-owned businesses, exploring local history, or enjoying a day of family fun, these Juneteenth events offer countless ways to commemorate the holiday.
Celebrate Freedom Fest
One of Houston's signature Juneteenth events returns to historic Emancipation Park with a free, family-friendly celebration that brings together seven of the city's historic Black communities.
Celebrate Freedom Fest features cultural performances, community activations, food, fellowship, and an opening ceremony honoring generations of Juneteenth pioneers. It's a vibrant gathering designed to celebrate Houston's unique role in preserving and advancing the holiday's legacy.
Celebration at Bayou Bend
History and creativity come together at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens during a special Juneteenth program focused on culture, storytelling, and Black history.
Families can participate in art workshops led by local teaching artists, enjoy storytelling sessions in the gardens, and experience live performances throughout the day. The event offers an engaging way for visitors of all ages to connect with history through hands-on activities.
Juneteenth 161 Fest
The Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy is marking 161 years of freedom with Juneteenth 161 | Home Base: Freedom at 161, an expanded celebration in the historic neighborhood where freedom first took root in Houston.
This free, all-day event spans both the Freedmen's Town Visitor Center and the historic Gregory School, offering live music, dance classes, workshops, food trucks, local vendors, talent showcases, and educational programming. Visitors can tour historic sites, honor local community leaders, and hear from actor and activist Kendrick Sampson during a special Fireside Chat exploring community power, history, and legacy.
Gather, celebrate, and honor local history.Photo courtesy of Houston First
Juneteenth Culture Fest
Music takes center stage at Miller Outdoor Theatre during the annual Juneteenth Culture Fest.
This year's free celebration features legendary R&B group Maze alongside acclaimed vocalist Chante Moore for an evening filled with soul, rhythm, and celebration. Guests can also browse art installations and pop-up exhibits highlighting the work of local artists and cultural organizations.
Juneteenth The Reunion
Emancipation Park will once again host Juneteenth The Reunion, a day-long festival dedicated to freedom, culture, and community.
The event features live performances from national artists, an inaugural domino tournament, family-friendly activities, community activations, food vendors, and an All White Affair that encourages guests to arrive dressed in their best white attire. The atmosphere blends celebration, tradition, and Houston pride into one unforgettable gathering.
The Annual Juneteenth Block Party
Saint Arnold Brewing Company is turning up the volume for its annual Juneteenth Block Party.
After drawing more than 1,300 attendees last year, the event returns with additional performers, expanded vendor offerings, family activities, and a marketplace showcasing Black-owned businesses. Expect live entertainment, great food, community connection, and a welcoming atmosphere where everyone is invited to celebrate together.
The Trillteenth Comedy Experience
Juneteenth gets a distinctly Houston twist at The Trillteenth Comedy Experience.
This one-night event combines comedy, culture, creativity, and Black joy for an evening of laughter and entertainment. Featuring two shows, local food vendors, and a lively atmosphere, it's a chance to celebrate the holiday through humor and community.
Make it to the Market
On Saturday, June 20, from 3-9 pm, East River will host BLCK Market at Night: 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.
Join an evening that features a curated marketplace of Black-owned businesses, live DJs, food trucks, an African drummer performance by Baba Abiono Ogunrinde with an interactive drum circle and a build-your-own flag activation honoring culture, identity, and self-expression.
Explore Houston's history
For those seeking a deeper connection to the meaning of Juneteenth, The Heritage Society offers guided tours through three historic Houston homes during Saturdays in June and on Juneteenth.
Visitors will explore stories of enslavement, emancipation, rebuilding, and resilience while learning how Black communities shaped Houston's history. The experience concludes with tea cakes and traditional red punch, a symbolic tribute to generations who persevered through adversity in pursuit of freedom.
Celebrations rooted in history
From concerts and cultural festivals to educational programs and community gatherings, Houston offers countless opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth in meaningful ways. Whether spending the day learning, dancing, supporting local businesses, or gathering with friends and family, these events honor the enduring spirit of freedom while showcasing the vibrant culture that continues to shape the city today.