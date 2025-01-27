Adoptable Dog
Adorable shepherd mix Melly is waiting for you at Houston SPCA
Dogs are known to be good judges of character, and nearly two-year-old shepherd mix Melly is no exception.
She's a little shy at first while she's feeling you out, but if you approach with treats and a kind voice and show her you're here to be her friend, then she warms up instantly — several volunteers at Houston SPCA have even nicknamed her "Sweetness."
Melly was brought to the Houston SPCA when her previous owner moved and could not take her along.
The face of a dog that's decided you're a friend. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
She adores going on walks and just being with nice humans, and will smother you with kisses once she's determined that you're one of the good ones. She would flourish in a home that can give her the time and care she deserves.
Melly's adoption package is only $55 and includes a microchip, spay surgery, updated vaccines, and a free sample-sized bag of Hill's Pet Nutrition food.
Want to learn more about Melly? Check her out at HoustonSPCA.org or head over to their Campus for all Animals this weekend. Houston SPCA is open every day from 11 am-6 pm for you to meet Melly and all the other adoptable pets.