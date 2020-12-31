These Houston giants in dining, real estate, and medicine passed away in 2020

This pandemic year has been especially cruel for far too many. Indeed, the nation has not seen a scourge such as this in a century, and it has proven to be deeply and personally costly. Here in Houston, one need only scroll through social media feeds to find someone close who has lost a loved one to COVID-19. (Harris County Public Health reports 2,633 COVID deaths as of December 30.)

While myriad Houstonians are grieving their own towering figures lost this year, as a city, Houston bid farewell to several giants — most notably in dining, real estate, and society (some of these passings received national attention).

Many of these locals lived full, long lives, while others were taken much too soon. All will be remembered in a tumultuous year for their contributions to our city.

---

Princess Maria Galitzine

In a city swarming with name droppers and Texas-sized egos, Maria Singh, née Maria Galitzine, was refreshingly low-key about her blueblood status.

Boasting royal blood on both sides of her family, Singh was a great-granddaughter of the last emperor and empress of Austria, Karl and Zita, the Habsburg dynasty that ruled parts of Europe for nearly 600 years.

She passed away suddenly in Houston in May from a sudden cardiac aneurysm at 31, leaving behind husband and noted chef, Rishi Singh, and her 2-year-old son, Maxim.