City of Houston's COVID-19 testing and immunization sites open with appointments available

With COVID-19 and Omicron cases spiking in Houston and Harris County and the threat level raised to orange, locals are scrambling for testing sites — and coming up short. The City of Houston is stepping up with the announcement that its various testing sites are open and accepting patients.
Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are open across the city with capacity to test at least 19,000 people daily. Those interested can visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220 to find a nearby free testing site. The City notes in a press release that the website will update should individual sites reach capacity.
Testing and vaccination at Houston Health Department-affiliated sites is free and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Houston Health Department
Houston Health Department testing sites are open until 5 pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 9 am to 5 pm Thursday, December 23 from 9 am to 5 pm. Notably, these sites do not require appointments; appointments are available via www.hhdvaccinations.org or by calling 832-393-4220. Each site can handle approximately 250 daily tests.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091
- Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center, 3810 Fuqua St, 77045
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., 77011
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. 77074
Curative
Appointments for Curative walk-up testing kiosks are available at curative.com with walk-ups welcome. These sites are open from 8 am to 6 pm through Thursday, December 23 — unless otherwise noted. Curatives sites can handle approximately 800 tests each, per the company.
- Beltway South, 11601 S. Sam Houston Pkwy, 77089
- Fe Y Justicia Worker Center, 1209 James St., 77009
- First Transit, 5555 Deauville Plaza Dr., 77092
- Hearthstone Corners Shopping Center, 6016 Highway 6 North, 77084
- Hermann Park (Miller Outdoor Theatre), 6000 Hermann Park Dr., 77030
- Jones Square, 10955 FM 1960 West, 77070
- Maplewood, 5645 Beechnut, 77096
- Memorial Drive-Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, 77024
- METRO Fallbrook, 111 Fallbrook Dr., 77038
- METRO Fannin South, 1604 W. Belfort Blvd., 77054
- METRO Hiram Clark, 4175 Uptown Dr., 77045
- METRO Kashmere, 5700 Eastex Fwy., 77026
- METRO Polk, 5700 Polk St., 77023
- METRO West, 11555 Westpark Dr., 77082
- Northshore Shopping Center, 1238 Uvalde Rd., 77015
- Orange Grove Parking Lot, 10225 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77075
- Tanglewilde Center, 9529 Westheimer, 77063
- Telephone Road Center Kiosk, 3337 Telephone Rd., 77023
- University of Houston-Downtown, 201 Girard St., 77002
- University of St. Thomas, 1300 Richmond Ave. 77006 (9 am– 5 pm)
- Vida City Church, 1300 W. Mount Houston Rd., 77038 (9 am–5 pm)
United Memorial Medical Center
These sites do not require appointments and are open from 8 am to 3 pm through Friday, December 24. Visit ummcscreening.com/testing-locations for additional UMMC sites not listed below. UMMC sites have capacity for approximately 550 daily tests, per a release.
- Houston Community College - Southeast Campus, 6815 Rustic, St., 77087
- PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036
- United Memorial Medical Center, 510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091