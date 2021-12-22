Home » City Life
testing available

City of Houston's COVID-19 testing and immunization sites open with appointments available

City of Houston's COVID test sites open with appointments available

By
Coronavirus COVID-19 test
Get your tests today. valentinrussanov/Getty Images

With COVID-19 and Omicron cases spiking in Houston and Harris County and the threat level raised to orange, locals are scrambling for testing sites — and coming up short. The City of Houston is stepping up with the announcement that its various testing sites are open and accepting patients.

Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are open across the city with capacity to test at least 19,000 people daily. Those interested can visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220 to find a nearby free testing site. The City notes in a press release that the website will update should individual sites reach capacity.

Testing and vaccination at Houston Health Department-affiliated sites is free and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Houston Health Department
Houston Health Department testing sites are open until 5 pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 9 am to 5 pm Thursday, December 23 from 9 am to 5 pm. Notably, these sites do not require appointments; appointments are available via www.hhdvaccinations.org or by calling 832-393-4220. Each site can handle approximately 250 daily tests.

  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091
  • Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center, 3810 Fuqua St, 77045
  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., 77011
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. 77074

Curative
Appointments for Curative walk-up testing kiosks are available at curative.com with walk-ups welcome. These sites are open from 8 am to 6 pm through Thursday, December 23 — unless otherwise noted. Curatives sites can handle approximately 800 tests each, per the company.

  • Beltway South, 11601 S. Sam Houston Pkwy, 77089
  • Fe Y Justicia Worker Center, 1209 James St., 77009
  • First Transit, 5555 Deauville Plaza Dr., 77092
  • Hearthstone Corners Shopping Center, 6016 Highway 6 North, 77084
  • Hermann Park (Miller Outdoor Theatre), 6000 Hermann Park Dr., 77030
  • Jones Square, 10955 FM 1960 West, 77070
  • Maplewood, 5645 Beechnut, 77096
  • Memorial Drive-Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, 77024
  • METRO Fallbrook, 111 Fallbrook Dr., 77038
  • METRO Fannin South, 1604 W. Belfort Blvd., 77054
  • METRO Hiram Clark, 4175 Uptown Dr., 77045
  • METRO Kashmere, 5700 Eastex Fwy., 77026
  • METRO Polk, 5700 Polk St., 77023
  • METRO West, 11555 Westpark Dr., 77082
  • Northshore Shopping Center, 1238 Uvalde Rd., 77015
  • Orange Grove Parking Lot, 10225 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77075
  • Tanglewilde Center, 9529 Westheimer, 77063
  • Telephone Road Center Kiosk, 3337 Telephone Rd., 77023
  • University of Houston-Downtown, 201 Girard St., 77002
  • University of St. Thomas, 1300 Richmond Ave. 77006 (9 am– 5 pm)
  • Vida City Church, 1300 W. Mount Houston Rd., 77038 (9 am–5 pm)

United Memorial Medical Center
These sites do not require appointments and are open from 8 am to 3 pm through Friday, December 24. Visit ummcscreening.com/testing-locations for additional UMMC sites not listed below. UMMC sites have capacity for approximately 550 daily tests, per a release.

  • Houston Community College - Southeast Campus, 6815 Rustic, St., 77087
  • PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036
  • United Memorial Medical Center, 510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Astroworld Festival 2019
Congress launches probe into Live Nation's role in Astroworld Festival
True Rest Float Spa
Float away from holiday stress with this mentally rejuvenating therapy
The 24th movie film
Houston groups bring light to dark period in Memorial Park history