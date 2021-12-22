City of Houston's COVID-19 testing and immunization sites open with appointments available

With COVID-19 and Omicron cases spiking in Houston and Harris County and the threat level raised to orange, locals are scrambling for testing sites — and coming up short. The City of Houston is stepping up with the announcement that its various testing sites are open and accepting patients.

Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are open across the city with capacity to test at least 19,000 people daily. Those interested can visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220 to find a nearby free testing site. The City notes in a press release that the website will update should individual sites reach capacity.

Testing and vaccination at Houston Health Department-affiliated sites is free and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Houston Health Department

Houston Health Department testing sites are open until 5 pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 9 am to 5 pm Thursday, December 23 from 9 am to 5 pm. Notably, these sites do not require appointments; appointments are available via www.hhdvaccinations.org or by calling 832-393-4220. Each site can handle approximately 250 daily tests.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091

Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center, 3810 Fuqua St, 77045

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., 77011

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. 77074

Curative

Appointments for Curative walk-up testing kiosks are available at curative.com with walk-ups welcome. These sites are open from 8 am to 6 pm through Thursday, December 23 — unless otherwise noted. Curatives sites can handle approximately 800 tests each, per the company.

Beltway South, 11601 S. Sam Houston Pkwy, 77089

Fe Y Justicia Worker Center, 1209 James St., 77009

First Transit, 5555 Deauville Plaza Dr., 77092

Hearthstone Corners Shopping Center, 6016 Highway 6 North, 77084

Hermann Park (Miller Outdoor Theatre), 6000 Hermann Park Dr., 77030

Jones Square, 10955 FM 1960 West, 77070

Maplewood, 5645 Beechnut, 77096

Memorial Drive-Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, 77024

METRO Fallbrook, 111 Fallbrook Dr., 77038

METRO Fannin South, 1604 W. Belfort Blvd., 77054

METRO Hiram Clark, 4175 Uptown Dr., 77045

METRO Kashmere, 5700 Eastex Fwy., 77026

METRO Polk, 5700 Polk St., 77023

METRO West, 11555 Westpark Dr., 77082

Northshore Shopping Center, 1238 Uvalde Rd., 77015

Orange Grove Parking Lot, 10225 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77075

Tanglewilde Center, 9529 Westheimer, 77063

Telephone Road Center Kiosk, 3337 Telephone Rd., 77023

University of Houston-Downtown, 201 Girard St., 77002

University of St. Thomas, 1300 Richmond Ave. 77006 (9 am– 5 pm)

Vida City Church, 1300 W. Mount Houston Rd., 77038 (9 am–5 pm)

United Memorial Medical Center

These sites do not require appointments and are open from 8 am to 3 pm through Friday, December 24. Visit ummcscreening.com/testing-locations for additional UMMC sites not listed below. UMMC sites have capacity for approximately 550 daily tests, per a release.