Congress launches investigation into Live Nation's role in Astroworld Festival

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform announced Wednesday, December 22 it is leading an investigation into Live Nation's role in the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy that occurred at NRG Park in Houston on November 5.

A letter was sent to the president and chief executive officer of Live Nation, Michael Rapino, requesting information regarding the tragic events that resulted in the deaths of 10 concert goers.

"This a horrifying way to die, and absolutely preventable. Their families and our community deserve answers to make sure this never happens again," said Congressman Kevin Brady. "I pushed for this Congressional investigation to hold the concert promoters and organizers accountable, identify the causes, and make sure families no longer have to wonder if their child, friend or loved one will come back from a concert alive."

"Live Nation Entertainment was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for 'planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,' for Astroworld Festival," read the letter signed by representatives Carolyn B. Maloney, James Comer, Kevin Brady, Al Green, and Bill Pascrell Jr.

