Houston animal charities unleash super-low-cost adoption event

One of the more personal and devastating effects of the pandemic is locals forced to surrender their beloved pets due to COVID-related job loss. Now, two local organizations are teaming up with an area shelter to make adoptions easier for Houstonians on a budget.

Best Friends Animal Society has joined Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) and BARC Animal Shelter to offer low-cost adoptions on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 from 11 am to 4 pm, the organizations announced. The event will take place at the BARC Animal Shelter at 3200 Carr St.

These adoptions are first come, first serve. Fees start at $7.50 for puppies, $5 for dogs (aged six months and older), and $2 for cats and kittens. All animals have been vetted and come with age-appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter, and a microchip, per a press release.

For those unable to commit to adoption, the event also offers the chance to foster animals for one to three weeks. Applications to foster a dog or cat are available via Best Friends or RPM. Fostering is free and supplies can be provided.

Potential adopters can meet future pets at a virtual sneak preview on Facebook Live on Friday morning at 9 am. Interested parties can then attend the curbside adoption/foster event later the same day on the BARC campus. Representatives from Best Friends and RPM will meet adopters and fosters at their cars to help facilitate socially distant meet and greets with the animals.

“COVID-19 has really challenged us to get creative with saving lives”, said Adriane Fadley, division manager BARC, in a statement. “We have found curbside adoptions to be successful in helping to keep both the public and our staff safe, as well as continuing to sustain positive outcomes for our animals.”