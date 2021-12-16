As the son of Cuban and Peruvian immigrants, Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to the concepts of perseverance and ambition.

Growing up on the poverty line in Miami wasn't picture-perfect, but Masvidal says his parents' sacrifices and hard work were exactly what ignited his will to fight.

"Life is a fight," he says. "Fighting spirit is just spirit that drives you to stay alive and to do what's right and keep moving forward."

"Anybody can tell you that maybe I'm not the most technical, the fastest, the strongest, but I have a fighting spirit," he says in the video above. "That's all I have. Whether I'm winning the fight or losing it, I'm gonna keep giving everything I have to win, to get my hand raised at the end."

