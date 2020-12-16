Memorial Park's Eastern Glades light up for the perfect holiday stroll

Few, if any, public spaces in Houston have been more ballyhooed than the soon-to-be updated Memorial Park. Now, the beloved Bayou City greenspace has revealed yet another reason for locals to pack the park.

Those looking to get in the holiday spirit while enjoying the great outdoors will no doubt enjoy Holiday Lights in Eastern Glades presented by Green Mountain Energy. Running through early January 2021, the event offers visitors the chance to experience the park adorned with ornaments and holiday tinsel. Meanwhile, multicolored lights will illuminate trees lining the trail.

As locals are aware, Memorial Park is in the midst of a renaissance with the opening of the Clay Family Eastern Glades, as the first major project of the 2015 Memorial Park Master Plan and the associated Ten-Year Plan. The project is reclaiming and restoring 100 acres of largely inaccessible and ecologically distressed parkland.

Most recently, work began on arches that will serve as the foundation of the highly anticipated Land Bridge that will cover Memorial Drive. As CultureMap reported, once the project is completed, vehicular traffic will traverse a new alignment of Memorial Drive via tunnels through the Land Bridge — two tunnels below each of the mounds (one for each direction of travel).

For now, visitors can expect mammoth, brightly lit ornaments jutting from the ground and vibrant splashes of light leaping from the trees, creating a veritable winter wonderland.

The holiday event runs daily through January 10 from 4 pm to 11 pm.