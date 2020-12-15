Scrambling to find last-minute gifts? What if you could find the perfect present and help save a life? Houston SPCA has a few easily purchasable ideas that can do just that — but be sure to order by December 21 for Christmas delivery!

A sweet stocking stuffer, $30

You can give animals the gift of hope with an exclusive Houston SPCA face mask, plus a personalized message that shares the impact of your gift.

A beautiful bundle, $50

Pair the face mask with a reusable Houston SPCA shopping tote. Your note will share how this helps local homeless animals in need, like the Rottweiler mom who was attacked by another dog while protecting her litter of puppies. She was rescued by 24-hour rescue ambulance and received much-needed medical care at the Houston SPCA.

A terrific trio, $75

Gift the face mask, reusable shopping tote, and a 2021 Houston SPCA calendar that spotlights some remarkable rescued animals who were saved through donations.

This is all exclusive Houston SPCA swag you can't get anywhere else, plus each donation is tax-deductible. Houston SPCA operates 100 percent on donations — they don't receive any tax dollars — so your purchases make a huge difference in the lives of animal across Houston.

---

The Houston SPCA, located at 7007 Old Katy Rd., is now accepting appointments to meet adoptable pets. Call 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to make an appointment or visit HoustonSPCA.org for more information.