Houston animal charities offer free pet treatment for locals in need

With the pressure of bills and the looming holiday season, some Houstonians are forced to make hard decisions regarding their pets. For many, that means not vaccinating, spaying or neutering, or chipping their animals, which can be a costly affair for those on a tight budget.

To the rescue, however, comes Houston PetSet, which actively works to tackle Houston’s homeless animal crisis. The local nonprofit organization has partnered with BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions to host a two-day, multi-location event to provide free spay/neuter surgeries, age appropriate vaccinations, and microchips for the pets of City of Houston residents impacted by COVID-19.

The event will be held on December 16 and 17 at multiple locations, according to a press release.

This initiative, funded by $200,000 of the City of Houston’s federal COVID-19 relief dollars, aims to alter at least 220 cats and dogs in 48 hours. Qualifying pet owners are asked to visit this link to register.

Houston PetSet and BARC have teamed up with local surgery providers including The Vet Life’s Dr. Blue of Cy-Fair Animal Hospital, Emancipet, The Empty Shelter Project, and Laurel’s House.

For those who need emergency vet services, the City of Houston is also funding three days of emergency veterinary care provided by Houston PetSet and Laurel’s House. Residents interested in making an appointment should visit laurelshouse.org.

Treatment will be offered at the following locations:

Cy-Fair Animal Hospital : Mobile unit will be stationed at BARC, 2700 Evella St.

: Mobile unit will be stationed at BARC, 2700 Evella St. Emancipet : 910 S. Wayside Dr. and 8533 Gulf Fwy. (Operating on Thursday, December 17 only)

: 910 S. Wayside Dr. and 8533 Gulf Fwy. (Operating on Thursday, December 17 only) The Empty Shelter Project : 1215 W. 19th St.

: 1215 W. 19th St. Laurel’s House: Mobile units will be stationed at BARC, 2700 Evella St. and Big Tex Feed Supply, 7116 Cullen Blvd.

“We know that COVID-19 has impacted many people and their companion animals,” said Tena Lundquist Faust, co-president of Houston PetSet, in a statement. “By partnering with the City of Houston and BARC, we are offering pet owners in the City of Houston the opportunity to receive hundreds of dollars in veterinary services for free. We hope that this initiative will help keep pets in their loving homes during these challenging times.”