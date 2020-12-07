Houstonians in the mood to give had a worthy place to direct their energy on December 5: the Frost Bank and CultureMap donation drop-off, benefiting Kids' Meals.

During the two-hour event, thousands of packaged food items — that Kids' Meals will use to build brown-bag meals and distribute to children all over the city — were handed over at the Frost Bank on Navigation Boulevard, and those who donated received a few surprises in return.

Santa Claus himself was there, visiting with kids from the safety of their cars (and even hearing the Christmas wishes of a few dogs and cats who joined their humans at the event).

Carolers kept the mood jolly, and cookies were waiting for those who donated, along with $10 Frost It Forward cards to continue spreading optimism.

This generous gesture from Frost Bank echoed the Optimism Starts With You mural by GONZO247, which was located directly across from the drop-off point.

Those who attended the donation drive-through also got a head start on entering the social media contest by snapping a selfie by the mural and using #OptForOptimism to enter.

If you'd like a shot at winning a one-night stay at Hotel Alessandra with valet and two drinks at Bardot, along with gift cards to El Tiempo and The Grove, there's still time. Get your post up before December 31, when we'll pick one lucky winner.

The items received from the event are more important than ever to Kids' Meals, which delivers free, healthy meals to the front doors of low-income Houston families.

Since its inception in 2006, Kids' Meals has given more than 7.2 million free meals to food-insecure children in 43 Houston-area ZIP codes. It's the only program of its kind in the nation, and has grown from two delivery vans to a fleet that shares not just food, but connection to service partners that are focused on growing healthier children.

Poverty-stricken families are impacted significantly by fluctuations in the economy and changes in work hours, like those that have happened during the pandemic. Donations like the ones received here make a huge impact for children and their families looking to break the poverty cycle.

If you missed the event but would still like to contribute to Kids' Meal's important mission, please make a donation this holiday season.