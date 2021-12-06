Whataburger cooks up $500,000 scholarship fund for minority students

Now, in addition to feeding their faces with some of Texas’ best burgers and fries, some worthy college students will be able to feed their dreams, thanks to beloved San Antonio-based chain Whataburger.

The fast-growing and long-lasting burger chain, which features a beefy dedication to the communities where it does business, has just rolled out a scholarship program that will initially aid minority students.

The Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship initiative — part of the chain’s signature community program, Feeding Student Success, which aims to remove obstacles to success for students — includes a $500,000 commitment to help fund students’ college, university, and nonprofit vocational school endeavors.

Whataburger says 100 students in cities where its restaurants are located will be awarded a non-renewable amount of $5,000 in scholarship funds that can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and housing for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Additionally, as part of a recent $1 million commitment Whataburger made to support Black and other minority students, it will prioritize these students in its first round of scholarship awards.

Students interested in participating in the scholarship program can apply between now and February 28, 2022, and can get more info about eligibility requirements and the application process on Whataburger’s Community Support page through its website.