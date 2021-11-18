Delight everyone on your holiday list with these gorgeous gift ideas

Made a list, checked it twice, and still stumped about what to get everyone for the holidays? Then you need this merry multitude of can't-fail festive gift ideas, which includes even the most hard-to-shop-for friend or family member.
Everyone loves wine, and Bright Cellars is making it easy to give the gift of one, two, or three months of wine to anyone in your life. It’s the perfect solution for those trying to navigate a tricky supply chain this holiday season.
With one of the biggest discounts the company has ever offered, you can send personalized gift cards easily this holiday season while receiving significant discounts on wine for you to enjoy as well. New members that purchase a Bright Cellars gift card this holiday season can get 50 percent off their first six-bottle box of wine for themselves, plus a bonus bottle of wine. That’s seven bottles of wine, a $105 value, for only $40.
This Black Friday, the deals get even sweeter. You can get 60 percent off your first month of Bright Cellars (four bottles) plus a bonus bottle of wine — a $100 value — for just $30 (plus shipping and handling).
And Cyber Monday brings the best deal of the year, with 60 percent off your first four-bottle box plus a bonus bottle of wine and a corkscrew ($108 value) for just $30 plus shipping and handling.
Visit Kelly Broesche at her Houston or Brenham studio for an Eterna bracelet, a permanent bracelet custom-fit and welded onto your wrist in a flash. Available in solid 14K gold or sterling silver, the Eterna bracelet is more than just a piece of jewelry: the intimacy and permanence of the welding experience create a lasting reminder of the harmony between memories and expectations. Share the experience with someone special and leave with a permanent reminder of something meaningful.
Can't make it to Houston or Brenham? You don’t have to miss out on any of the fun — a custom Eterna bracelet with a clasp or split ring is also available.
KB Design HTX also offers Eterna anklets, necklaces, and rings, plus an exclusive line of 14K gold, diamond, and gemstone charms.
Combining the craftsmanship and world-class leather from Argentina with the creativity and personality of Austin, Zilker Belts provide a unique, handmade addition to your wardrobe. Styled for any occasion, these belts are equally at home on the golf course, at a music festival, on a hike, or at the office.
Each Cocktail Combo Pack contains two products conveniently packaged together to help you create unique and inspiring cocktails. Try something new or just stock up on the essential spirits of your favorite cocktails.
The Manhattan & Friends Combo Pack for $29.99 includes 1L of Old Forester Bourbon and 1L of La Sorelle Sweet Vermouth, and can be used to make several of your favorite cocktails, from the classic Manhattan to a Boulevardier or the popular Not Too Old Fashioned.
Back for its second year, Texas Winter Lights is bringing bigger light displays and more walk-through experiences, available through January 3.
With over 20 new Instagram-worthy elements throughout Altitude Rooftop & Pool, float through the iconic Texas-shaped lazy river, heated all winter long to 80°, as holiday lights glimmer from above. Movie nights, nightly snowfall, live DJs, and holiday-inspired cocktails round out this perfect, Insta-worthy evening.
This is a perfect holiday date night or parents night out. Follow along on Instagram to see all the new displays available this year.
Eco-friendly, all-natural bath and body gift sets are the perfect way to give a self-care experience in or out of the bath.
The sets are bundled by scent and wrapped in plastic-free packaging you can feel good about.
Launched in 2020 by a Austin husband-and-wife team, House of Medicinals creates beautiful, high-quality, plant-based products that make people feel good and do no harm to animals or the environment.
Enjoy Santa’s home-away-from-home suite, where he kicks off his boots while in Austin. This very merry holiday staycation package features a festively decorated one-bedroom Grand Suite with a king-sized bed and a sofa bed complete with luxurious holiday ambiance for a cozy stay. Plus, each suite comes complete with a $100 food and beverage credit to bring holiday joy to new heights.
It’s time again to throw on your ugliest sweater, grab some friends, and enjoy the perfect pack for all your holiday gatherings. Bud Light Seltzer's seasonal Ugly Sweater variety pack features Cranberry, Sugar Plum, Cherry Cordial, and Seltzer Nog — all key winter flavors inspired by the season.
Cranberry makes a re-appearance, while the new Sugar Plum flavor screams fall. Cherry Cordial brings together the perfect balance of chocolate flavor and cherry sweetness, and this wouldn't be an Ugly Sweater pack without including the seltzer version of one of the most popular winter beverages: Seltzer Nog. Get this pack for a limited time only.
Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
Treat the golfer who has everything to an unforgettable experience on the best courses in Texas at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The Fazio Package includes one round of golf per day on any of the four championship courses at Omni Barton Creek, luxury accommodations, and unlimited use of the driving ranges.
The Wrangler Retro Collection is all about retro details in modern designs that add a little Western flair to your wardrobe. With a wide variety of jeans, jackets, tops and dresses, you are sure to find something for everyone on your list.
Stay cozy this holiday season in a Sherpa-lined denim jacket or rock some iconic jeans at your holiday party — either way, Wrangler has you covered. Wrangler Retro. Live the Legend.
Happy spa-lidays from Mokara Spa, inside the Omni Houston Hotel Galleria. Pamper yourself with a revitalizing peppermint and lavender-infused massage by one of their gifted massage therapists. And if you'd like, warm peppermint tea can be served after the massage.
$130 for 50 minutes, and peppermint and lavender-infused massage oil promotes: emotional balance (lavender), soothes sore muscles (peppermint and lavender), aids in respiratory issues (peppermint). For information or to confirm your Mokara Spa appointment, please call 713-624-4876.