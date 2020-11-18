Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Then mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5, when CultureMap and Frost Bank are hosting a donation drop-off benefitting Kids' Meals.

Donations will be accepted at the Frost Bank located at 2240 Navigation Blvd. To help the nonprofit deliver free, healthy meals to the front doors of low-income Houston families, bring these nonperishable protein options to donate:

Canned chicken

Chicken salad lunch kits

Tuna salad lunch kits

Granola bars

Cereal bars

Peanut butter snack packs

When you bring five or more donation items, you'll receive a $10 Frost It Forward card as yet another opportunity to spread generosity and the power of optimism.

People who donate will also get the chance to win a special grand prize of a one-night stay at Hotel Alessandra with valet and two drinks in Bardot. There are also gift cards to El Tiempo and The Grove up for grabs.

To enter, visit the Optimism Starts With You mural by local artist Gonzo247 at 2219 Canal St., on the southeast-facing wall on the corner of Canal and Navigation. Snap a photo of the mural and share it on social media using #OptForOptimism. We'll choose a grand prize winner on December 31.

Since its inception in 2006, Kids' Meals has given more than 6.7 million free meals to food-insecure children in 43 Houston-area ZIP codes. Kids' Meals is a first-responder to children ages 5 and under facing debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. As of May 2020, the organization — the only one of its kind in the nation — is delivering 7,000 meals every weekday.