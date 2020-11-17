Unwrap this list of sure-to-please holiday gifts for everyone on your list

You might be tempted to go overboard with holiday shopping this year, and we're here to tell you that's okay. Make this season merry and bright for everyone on your list with these awesome gift suggestions — Santa will appreciate the help.
---
Give her what she wants this holiday. With a Trellis Spa gift certificate, she’ll be among the first in Houston to experience the highly anticipated new spa at The Houstonian, reopening early 2021.
Trellis Spa will be unlike any other spa in Texas, with beautifully redesigned treatment rooms, lounging spaces, a dining room overlooking a meadow of trees, and a new outdoor water experience with peaceful gardens, cabanas, and outdoor soaking pools. It will be the most desired gift this holiday season.
Give a soothing massage, rejuvenating facial, or a full day of spa pampering. Gift certificates never expire and may be redeemed at Solaya Spa & Salon in Highland Village or Trellis Spa when it reopens.
To sweeten your thoughtful gift, with the purchase of $350 or more you’ll receive a decadent trio of holiday-decorated fudge truffles while supplies last.
Trellis Spa gift certificates may be purchased by calling 713-685-6790 for curbside pick-up at The Houstonian, or in person in the The Houstonian Club lobby at 111 N. Post Oak Ln. Solaya Spa & Salon gift certificates are available for purchase by calling 713-263-6500 for curbside pick-up at Solaya, or in person at Solaya Spa & Salon at 4059 Westheimer Rd. For convenient online purchasing, go to www.TrellisSpa.com or www.SolayaHouston.com.
If you’re looking for the perfect drink to spice things up this holiday season, here it is. The West Texas-based Lone River Ranch Water has two new flavors perfect for the festive season: Spicy Ranch Water and Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water.
Lone River’s Spicy Ranch Water is the original Ranch Water recipe with a Texas kick. Made with 100 percent organic agave, natural lime juice, and a hint of jalapeño, this flavor is sure to keep you warm throughout the chilly holiday season. The Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water offers a different flavor profile, with a Texas-sized squeeze of Rio Red grapefruit juice, 100 percent organic agave, and natural lime juice, making it a simply refreshing winter beverage.
This hard seltzer beverage is the perfect drink for sipping on with family and friends during the holiday season, or to gift to the hunting fanatic, rodeo-loving, football-watching man in your life as the perfect sidekick for all the winter activities.
Give the gift of home improvement this holiday season with a Brixos gift card. Gift cards can be used toward any project request, from handyman work to remodeling to even hanging Christmas lights. Brixos works closely with homeowners on the design of their space, then manages the work from start to finish. All you have to do is approve your project plans and enjoy the results. Big or small, Brixos can do it for you.
Savor the holiday season and celebrate with something truly special. Stella Artois Midnight Lager is an ode to 600 years of brewing expertise, brought to you in a beautifully balanced beer with subtle notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed espresso, and a hint of smoke in the finish. Available while supplies last.
Hand selected from 44 Farms' top three highest-selling steak cuts, this gift will offer the kind of ease and choice all families crave most in the busy holiday season. The USDA Choice Family Steak Pack includes two New York strips, two flavorful sirloins and two boneless ribeyes that your family will enjoy during the holiday season and throughout the year.
This holiday season, treat your loved ones (or even yourself!) to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone. It features all of the innovations that you love most, at an accessible price point that won’t have you breaking the bank. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G comes equipped with a beautiful, smooth scrolling 120Hz display that's perfect for gaming, plus an all-day battery and pro-grade camera to capture all your holiday highlights. Starting at $249.99 with eligible trade-in on Samsung.com, you can choose from six new vibrant colors, including Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.
Lift your spirits with this season’s coolest line of sparkling canned cocktails, brought to you by two sisters out of Austin. At 12.5 % ABV, the cocktails are made in small batches with real spirits, real ingredients, and a splash of seltzer water. The drinks are low carb and easy to crack open anytime. They also make the perfect host gift and are a safe single-serve cocktail for your holiday festivities. So while you can forget the cocktail prep, you can also remember you are supporting small business. Available in Cucumber Vodka Sparkling Mojito, Ruby Red Sparkling Cocktail, and Bergamot Orange Sparkling Margarita at Twin Liquors, Spec's, and Total Wine & More.
The Tejas Guayabera is the Texas Standard take on the popular south-of-the-border shirt of champions: the guayabera. They took the lineage of the Standard Short Sleeve into the Tejas Guayabera, bringing along their hallmark features like a hidden button-down collar, untuckable length, and custom-cut feel, paired with the classic stylish side vents, detailed pocket embroidery, and double-breasted pocket. The Tejas Guayaberas are made with a lightweight, breathable cotton/linen blend and are the same fit as the Standard Sport Shirt — not too slim and never boxy. Available in multiple colors.
Looking for the perfect gift for the bourbon lover in your life? Nine Banded Whiskey's Wheated Bourbon is crafted from a unique blend of wheat, corn, and malted barley and is brought to life with limestone-filtered water from the Texas Hill Country. It’s smooth. It’s real. And that's worth raising your glass.
Give the gift of Texas Joy this year. Book with a special offer just for Texas residents and receive the best available rate, a $25 hotel credit per night, and complimentary self-parking for one vehicle. Make Fairmont Austin your festive home away from home this holiday season and celebrate in style.
World's First Tooth Fairy book series
Discover how the tooth fairy tradition started in this children's series by local Houston author Zane Carson Carruth. Then follow Abella as she teaches the others how to become professional tooth fairies and finally gets her magic wand (and a best friend). Books are available here and at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Amazon.