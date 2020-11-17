Unwrap this list of sure-to-please holiday gifts for everyone on your list

You might be tempted to go overboard with holiday shopping this year, and we're here to tell you that's okay. Make this season merry and bright for everyone on your list with these awesome gift suggestions — Santa will appreciate the help.

The Houstonian Trellis Spa

Give her what she wants this holiday. With a Trellis Spa gift certificate, she’ll be among the first in Houston to experience the highly anticipated new spa at The Houstonian, reopening early 2021.

Trellis Spa will be unlike any other spa in Texas, with beautifully redesigned treatment rooms, lounging spaces, a dining room overlooking a meadow of trees, and a new outdoor water experience with peaceful gardens, cabanas, and outdoor soaking pools. It will be the most desired gift this holiday season.

Give a soothing massage, rejuvenating facial, or a full day of spa pampering. Gift certificates never expire and may be redeemed at Solaya Spa & Salon in Highland Village or Trellis Spa when it reopens.

To sweeten your thoughtful gift, with the purchase of $350 or more you’ll receive a decadent trio of holiday-decorated fudge truffles while supplies last.

Trellis Spa gift certificates may be purchased by calling 713-685-6790 for curbside pick-up at The Houstonian, or in person in the The Houstonian Club lobby at 111 N. Post Oak Ln. Solaya Spa & Salon gift certificates are available for purchase by calling 713-263-6500 for curbside pick-up at Solaya, or in person at Solaya Spa & Salon at 4059 Westheimer Rd. For convenient online purchasing, go to www.TrellisSpa.com or www.SolayaHouston.com.