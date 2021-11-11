Astroworld Festival death toll rises to 9 as 22-year-old student passes away

A ninth person who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday, November 5 has died.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior, passed away late November 10, according to her family’s attorney.

CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports that Shahani has been on a ventilator, and that she showed no signs of brain activity at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she has been treated since the mass-casualty incident.

She was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital by ambulance; paramedics gave her CPR during the trip, per ABC13. She had suffered multiple heart attacks, her family reported.

“Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos,” Shanai’s sister, Namrata Shahani, told ABC13. “It was like a sinkhole, said Mohit Bellani, Shahani’s cousin, who also attended. “People were falling on top of each other. There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”

Namrata Shahani and Bellani tell ABC13 that they lost Bharti during the worst of the surge.

Bharti has been studying electronics systems engineering at A&M, and was to graduate in the spring. She has already secured a summer internship, and her father said she planned on taking over the family business after graduating, per ABC13.

A GoFundMe has been set up for her funeral and medical expenses.

Here are the names of those lost at Astroworld Festival.

Bharti Shahani, 22

Mirza Baig, 27, of Houston

Rodolfo Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas

Madison Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas

Franco Patiño, 21, of Illinois

Jacob Jurinke, 20, of Illinois

John Hilgert, 14, of Houston

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Washington

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, of Houston