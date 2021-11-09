Here's how to help the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy

In the aftermath of the deadly Astroworld Festival, locals are searching for ways to help victims and their families.

GoFundMe has established a hub where anyone who wants to donate can find verified fundraisers.

So far, four fundraisers have been posted:

Brianna Rodriguez, 16: A junior at Heights High School in Houston, Texas, who had a passion for dance.

Axel Acosta, 21: A college student studying computer science who had traveled from Washington state to Houston for the festival.

Rodolfo "Rudy" Peña, 23: Peña traveled from Laredo, Texas for the show. His family is hoping to raise $100,000 toward expenses and a memorial.

Ezra Blount, 9: A 9-year-old from Houston who was on his father's shoulders waiting for Drake's appearance. Ezra's father was crushed in the crowd and passed out. The child was trampled and is now in a coma at Texas Children's Hospital.

