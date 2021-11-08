Lawsuits fly in against Travis Scott, Drake, and more after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Lawsuits are being filed against Travis Scott and Astroworld Festival on the heels of the mass-casualty event that killed eight and injured hundreds on Saturday, November 6.

Manuel Souza has filed suit against Scott, LiveNation, and other entities. Souza claims, in the suit, to have suffered “serious” bodily injuries after being trampled during the concert surge. Souza, who is from Austin, per Patch, is represented by the law firm Kherkher Garcia, LLP.

Citing negligence by the multiple defendants, the suit asks for $1 million in damages, CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes.

Souza’s suit calls the incident a “predictable and preventable tragedy” and adds that the defendants “failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner. Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that a second $ 1 million lawsuit has now been filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation, — and rapper Drake, who was onstage during the concert with Scott.

TMZ says that the plaintiff is one Kristian Paredes, who claims that the AstroWorld Festival concert history (surges) should have been paramount in executing the festival plan and security.

Paredes adds that Scott and Drake helped incite the crowd, implying that the duo was aware or should have been aware of the reaction the crowd would have been when the duo took the stage. The ensuing surge, a reaction to Scott and Drake onstage together, sparked the surge that Paredes says caused injuries.

Harris County has released the names of the eight deceased:

Mirza Baig, 27, of Houston

Rodolfo Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas

Madison Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas

Franco Patiño, 21, of Illinois

Jacob Jurinke, 20, of Illinois

John Hilgert, 14, of Houston

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Washington

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, of Houston