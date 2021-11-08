Home » City Life
Travis Scott pledges to cover funeral expenses of 8 Astroworld Festival victims

By
Astroworld Festival 2019
Eight people died at Astroworld Festival after a massive surge during the show. Photo courtesy of Astroworld Festival

Days after the mass-casualty event that took the lives of eight, Missouri-City born rapper Travis Scott says he will cover the funeral expenses of those who died at his November 5 Astroworld Festival.

The news comes via  a press release from BetterHelp, a therapy service. Scott has pledged to partner with the mental health care provider to provide free one-on-one online sessions with a licensed therapist to those affected by the concert disaster.

“Travis remains in active conversations to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” ABC13 reports the mental health service provider saying.

Per Harris County, the eight dead are:

Mirza Baig, 27, of Houston
Rodolfo Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas
Madison Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas
Franco Patiño, 21, of Illinois
Jacob Jurinke, 20, of Illinois
John Hilgert, 14, of Houston
Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Washington
Brianna Rodriguez, 16, of Houston

BetterHelp tells CultureMap that it will also direct those in immediate need to NAMI, who has a dedicated national hotline, available Monday-Friday from 9 am to 9 pm. This hotline can be reached at 1-800-950-NAMI 1 (844-950-6264).

NAMI’s Greater Houston chapter will direct incoming callers to the BetterHelp portal established via this partnership and ensure access to various counseling services, psychoeducation, community-based healing circles, support groups, and other related services.

Additionally, CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports that rapper Roddy Ricch, who opened before Scott at the festival, will assist the families of the victims, pledging to donate his earnings from his performance to those families.

For his part, Scott has also announced that he will issue full refunds to anyone with tickets to Astroworld Festival, multiple news outlets have reported.
Meanwhile, at least two lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Drake, LiveNation, and more in light of the disaster that injured hundreds after a mass surge.

