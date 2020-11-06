Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces major change to 2020 shows

In March, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo suddenly shut down due to coronavirus concerns. Months later, the rodeo is steering towards a new 2021 exhibition schedule due to the pandemic.

The rodeo announced the cancellation of the popular, adult-focused livestock Open Show. Instead, the rodeo will focus on the Junior Show and other youth events, according to a press release.

“Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, in a statement. The change reduces the number of people involved and allows more space for youth to participate in the dozens of competitions planned.

Livestock entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open November 15 and close December 15. According to the rodeo, Junior Show competitions will include breeding beef heifers, breeding gilts, breeding sheep, dairy cattle, market barrows, market broilers, market goats, market lambs, market steers, and market turkeys.

Various judging competitions and contests will be held, including ag mechanics, archery, industrial craft, and young guns shooting sports — and some virtual events like the ag science fair and public speaking contests.

Youth competitions that will include youth meat pen rabbits, youth breeding rabbit/cavy, and llama and alpaca shows.

Events such as concerts and rodeo competitions have yet to be announced. The 2021 rodeo runs March 2-March 21.