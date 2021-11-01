Houston Astros superstar's Halloween costume terrifies trick-or-treaters

The World Series didn't stop the kids of Houston Astros players from trick-or-treating this year.

Despite being in an Atlanta hotel while kids back in Houston celebrated Halloween, the Astros family made sure all the kids still had a great holiday.

Photos on social media showed the kids of various Astros stars, like Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers, and Zack Greinke trick-or-treating in the hallways of the hotel.

Star shortstop Correa stole the show as he dressed up as the iconic Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street to provide the tricks of the night.

