This is how many Houston workers now earn 6-figure salaries

As one of the biggest opportunity cities in the U.S., the Houston area presents an opportunity for workers to cash in.

From 2015 to 2020, Houston saw a 21.9-percent increase in six-figure jobs. In our region, 8.8 percent of jobs pay at least $100,000 a year, according to a new study from Stessa, a provider of property management software for landlords.

That’s the highest percentage among the four major metros in Texas, for reference (and for bragging rights).

Across the metro area, the median annual pay stands at $42,710.

Nationally, professions that often draw at least $100,000 a year include software developer, attorney, sales manager, pharmacist, and nurse practitioner, according to the study.

“One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most significant long-term effects on the economy could be rising wages,” the study says. “With widespread shortages in the labor market reported this summer, many employers — particularly those with lower-wage employees — have tried to entice workers with improved compensation and benefits. These trends have led to the fastest rates of wage growth since the Great Recession, especially among the lowest earners.”

Among large metro areas, Nashville ranks first for the growth of six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020 — 270.9 percent.

Looking at major Texas metro areas in Texas, San Antonio claims the highest ranking for growth in six-figure jobs: No. 7. From 2015 to 2020, the share of six-figure jobs in the San Antonio area went up by 163 percent. Last year, 5.7 percent of jobs in San Antonio pulled in at least $100,000 annually.

DFW saw a 60 percent rise in six-figure jobs. In DFW, 8.5 percent of workers — or 306,240 people — earn six-figure salaries, the study says.

Austin holds the No. 15 spot among major metro areas, with a 101.1 percent jump in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020. Last year, 7.6 percent of jobs in the Austin area raked in at least $100,000 annually.