Houston's favorite 'rally nuns' return for Astros World Series Game 1

Not to undermine Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, or Carlos Correa, but a little luck never hurts when it comes to the World Series. With that in mind, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is bringing back Houston’s version of angels in the outfield.

​​As CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports, after treating a group of nuns to tickets to ALCS Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, Mattress Mack confirmed that the holy women will return when the Astros open the World Series against the Atlanta Braves at home Tuesday, October 26.

This particular group of Vietnamese-Dominican sisters hail from southwest Houston and work with students at Mattress Mack’s in-house trade school.

Sister Mary Catherine Do threw out the first pitch to start Game 6 of the ALCS versus the Boston Red Sox. The pitch? A “sinker,” she tells ABC13. Another winning move: Sister Mary Catherine’s imitation of Carlos Correa “it’s my time” gesture. (Not to be sacrilegious, but that move was straight fire.)

The ladies are dubbed “Rally Nuns” as the Astros rallied to a victory shortly after the nuns popped up on the stadium jumbotron.

For Game 1 of the World Series, Mattress Mack will host the group of inspiring and divine ladies at the Coca-Cola suite. But it wasn’t necessarily an easy ask.

“I had to talk to the Mother Superior,” Mack tells ABC13. “She said, ‘It’s a weeknight. The nuns have to do their class planning.’ So finally, I was a pretty good salesman. I’m bringing the rally nuns. They’ll be here Tuesday and Wednesday night cheering and praying on our Houston Astros, so it should be a lot of fun.”