Houston Independent School District launches new COVID-19 tracker

Greater Houston parents have an important date circled and marked on their calendars: October 19. That’s the day Houston Independent School District welcomes students back for in-person instruction at all schools.

However, a major point of concern and contention with area parents is the possibility of fellow students contracting, carrying, and spreading COVID-19. To that end, the district has announced a new COVID-19 dashboard to keep the community informed about the impact of the pandemic. Parents can view the COVID-19 dashboard here.

The online dashboard launched Monday, September 28 to track the number of confirmed COVID-19 students and staff cases on campuses, in an effort to display transparency, according to a press release. As of September 28, some 23 active cases are reflected on the dashboard, out of more than 222,000 students and staff.

HISD’s new dashboard was developed using Texas Education Agency guidelines for reporting COVID-19. It will be updated daily, allowing users to review student and staff data by location and districtwide, according to the district. The dashboard will also include a map to clearly illustrate and mark active cases throughout the district.

All applicable privacy laws relating to the release of personal health information will be followed, according to a press release.

“As we navigate this pandemic together, we want to ensure that we are transparent as we provide crucial updates,” said HISD interim superintendent, Grenita Lathan, in a statement. “This new dashboard will give our staff members and families the information they need in an accessible and easy-to-use way to make informed decisions.”



For more information on HISD’s reopening plan, visit the official site.