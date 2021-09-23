Luxurious new cafe and pet boutique pampers pooches and owners in west Houston

Considering that Americans are projected to spend a whopping $99 million on pets and petcare, indulging furry friends is clearly hotter than ever. Now, a new luxury pet cafe and boutique aims to capitalize on locals eager to spoil their furbabies — and to mingle and enjoy a glass of wine or cup of coffee.

Cleverly dubbed Pucci Café & Pet Boutique, this new cafe and shopping destination promises next-level eats and products for discerning customers in Katy. The new boutique is slated to open this fall in Katy’s super-buzzy LaCenterra center in Cinco Ranch.

Shoppers can expect designer canine accessories that have been imported from across the country and globe, fostering an up-market, luxe experience, according to a press release.

Safety-minded pet parents should watch for an exclusive collection of dog spa products that are billed as free of genetically modified organisms and harsh chemicals. Fashion-forward, top-drawer goods also include bejeweled collars, pet jewelry, exclusive dog carriers, high-end clothing, and more.

Pampered pooches can delight in treats from the upscale dog bakery.

Human customers can look for high-quality coffees, teas, specialty beers, wine, pastries, charcuterie boards (we’re guessing pooches will want in on that action), and other sharable options.

A 2,000-square-foot patio overlooking LaCenterra is sure to be a draw, with live music for two-legged patrons and a fenced-in play area for doggos.

Adding to the posh presence is design by the acclaimed gin design group. The space boasts touches of greenery with nods to a classic English cafe in the interior and façade and added details in the architectural elements and custom millwork, according to press materials.

Pucci owner Bobby Davidson notes that his new destination is meant to evoke a decidedly European experience. (He and co-owner Maria launched the online portion of the boutique last year.)

“Dog cafes in Europe are simply part of their lifestyle,” he says in a press release. “It seemed like an obvious need for pet lovers in our community. We wanted a space that was open late that felt luxurious and high-end where you can enjoy time with your dog. After working a long day, sometimes our dogs end up being an afterthought, and we want to change that.”

This should induce a hearty tail wag: A portion of Pucci’s proceeds will be donated to dog rescues in the surrounding community.

---

Pucci Café & Pet Boutique in LaCenterra; 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Suite N200; open 7 am to 10 pm; visit the official site for more information.