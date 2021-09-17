Houston rap star rolls out sweet limited-edition Hot Wheels car

A Houston rapper and activist announced the ultimate Houston toy collaboration.

Trae Tha Truth announced on social media that toy brand Hot Wheels created the first-ever slab edition toy car. According to Trae, only three of the cars will be made, making the toys a collector's dream.

"It's even crazier for me to have my own toy reppin' the H," Trae wrote. "This is one of my biggest achievements."

Trae said the limited-edition toys are a collaboration with his non-profit organization Angel by Nature.

Angel by Nature aims to help serve and empower underprivileged youth. Trae's charity will be auctioning off the three fully custom, hand-painted Hot Wheels '64 Lincoln Continental convertible "Slabs" at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour event in Spring on September 18.

He also posted a photo rendering of the Hot Wheels packaging, which features a photo of Trae, the Houston skyline and an autograph.

S.L.A.B — for those not up on the slang — stands for "slow, loud and banging." Slabs emerged on the Houston car scene in the 80s, and have since become icons of Houston culture.

The custom cars are often fully transformed versions of older Cadillac, Buick and Lincoln cars.

---

