He may not look it, at 51 pounds, but Erastus is just a pup. The seven-month-old lab mix is more than ready to give his all to a loving family, one that preferably has another mellow pup that can match his laidback energy.

You see, Erastus is deaf — but he doesn't let that stop him from living a full and happy life.

Thanks to the staff and volunteers at the Houston SPCA, already knows "sit" and is eager to learn more hand signals so he can communicate and be the best boy.

Erastus' adoption fee is only $55, and includes his microchip, neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free sample bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a free post-exam from any VCA Animal Hospital.

You can meet Erastus and all his friends this weekend at the Houston SPCA, which is open every day from 11 am-6 pm.