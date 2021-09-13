Houston cancels classes, courts, trash, and more due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

As Tropical Storm Nicholas advances, ABC13 forecasts estimate a total rainfall of five to 10 inches, with isolated amounts of more than 15 inches near coastal areas.

To that end, the Greater Houston area has announced closures of schools, services, and transportation due to the storm.

Schools

Houston Independent School District will cancel all in-person and virtual classes on Tuesday, September 14. All HISD offices and schools will also be closed on September 14. Students will not need to make up the missed school day, per an announcement. For additional updates, visit the official site.

City courts

City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed on September 14. Normal court operations and dockets will resume on Wednesday, September 15, per a press release. Resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations beginning on Wednesday, September 15, running through Monday, September 20 until 5 pm.

Importantly, if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period (September 15-September 20), an arrest warrant may be issued, a release notes. Visit the courts’ website for more information.

METRO

Last trips for METRORail and local bus will be at 7 pm Monday, September 13. Service will be TBA for September 14, per an announcement and may include a gradual return based on weather conditions.

METROLift customers are also urged to reschedule trips for earlier in the day by calling 713-225-6716 or the Dispatch Center at 713-225-0410. For riders' convenience, METRO's Customer Service Call Center (713-635-4000) will extend its regular hours until 10 pm.

Trash

All Solid Waste Management services will be suspended and all Solid Waste facilities and administration offices will be closed on Tuesday, September 14, the City announced.

CultureMap will update this article as needed.