Here's how Houstonians should prepare as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches

Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving closer to the Texas coastline, and for Houstonians, it's time to get prepared.

Officials in the Houston area said the possibility of our area seeing flash-flooding is their main concern.

Harris County

Harris County activated their Office of Emergency Management at 8 am Monday, September 13. That means multiple agencies in the area will be coordinating their resources, including dump trucks and airboats, to make sure everything is in place as severe weather moves in.

County officials are operating with all hands on deck in anticipation for the storm's arrival.

The county's meteorologist Jeff Lindner said the Emergency Operation Center was activated at a Level 3 on Monday, the second to lowest level.

"Everyone can help us by not driving into higher water. That tends to be one of our biggest problems here, vehicles in high water during flooding events," Linder said. "We encourage people not to drive into the high water. If we get into a situation where there's high water and flooding, stay where you're at. You're safer where you're at. If you feel like your life is in danger at your location, the action is to call 911."

The Harris County Precinct. 4 Constable's Office is also preparing for possible flooding. They're deploying all high water rescue equipment and personnel across the area.

Due to the storm, Harris County is closing all COVID testing and vaccination sites through at least Tuesday.

County officials are continuing to monitor the area, and will provide updates when sites reopen.

Houston

Houston city leaders are warning residents about possible street flooding as the system moves in.

If you notice barricades on the road, officials say do not ignore them. It's best to just turn around.

The barricades are for everyone's protection. Officials warn you should not try to move them or go around.

---

Continue reading on our content partner ABC13.