Before Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29, the Houston SPCA immediately responded to the request for help and preemptively evacuated as many shelter animals as possible.

The Houston SPCA took in 138 dogs, cats, and kittens from Louisiana shelters, including Louisiana SPCA. After some food and veterinary care, some of those evacuees continued on to San Antonio and Austin.

Now you can look for the special "I'm a Louisiana Evacuee" card on the pet suites at the Houston SPCA’s Adoption Center, to know which animals are new to the area and looking for their furr-ever home.

One such pup is Muse, a 1-year-old female Rottweiler mix who has shown an affinity for cats and kittens. She's a little shy at first, but the lovable girl warms up quickly to humans and would surely make a joyful playmate for any future feline siblings.

Muse is heartworm-positive, but the Houston SPCA and VCA will pay for the most expensive portion of her medicine as well as spaying, microchipping, the most up-to-date vaccinations, free food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a free post-visit from any VCA Animal Hospital — all included with her adoption fee.

If you're a senior (aged 60 and up), you'll even get a discount on adoption fees up to $50.

The Houston SPCA’s Adoption Center is open Monday-Thursday from noon-7 pm and Friday-Sunday from 11 am-6 pm. Take a look at Muse and all her adoptable friends online at www.houstonspca.org.