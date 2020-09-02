Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta donates $1 million to employees impacted by Hurricane Laura

Houston may have dodged the wrath of Hurricane Laura, but thousands of in Louisiana faced it head on, including those in Lake Charles, where some residents may not have power for days or even weeks, according to CNN.

To that end, Tilman Fertitta has donated $1 million dollars to the Landry’s Employees in Lake Charles Relief Fund to aid the thousands of employees and their families affected by Hurricane Laura’s devastation, according to a press release.

In addition to the $1 million donation, Fertitta’s Golden Nugget Lake Charles resort is currently housing first responders and critical infrastructure workers from CenterPoint Energy, Entergy, Kroger, State Fire Marshals, and even state police, in an effort to help expedite the community’s restoration efforts.

This comes as the resort is currently dealing with limited services due to the storm, per a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible storm,” said Fertitta in a statement. “The Lake Charles community is one of our homes. We are eager to help our neighbors and team members throughout southern Louisiana as they face the long road to recovery in rebuilding.”

For Houstonians interested in assisting, Fertitta’s representatives note that the Landry’s Employees of Lake Charles Relief Fund is a fully charitable organization and all donated funds will go to benefit those impacted by the storm. Locals can donate online.

Feritta, owns the Houston Rockets and Landry’s Inc. and its myriad restaurant holdings including Landry’s Seafood, Willie G’s, Saltgrass Steakhouse, and more, and is known on reality television as the Billion Dollar Buyer.