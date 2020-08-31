NRG Arena boosts democracy as new Election Day voting destination

As the November election looms, local and county governments are preparing for citizens to perform their civic duties. To that end, Harris County has designated NRG Arena as the election headquarters for the Harris County Clerk’s Office for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

The arena will also serve as an early voting and Election Day location, according to a press release.

Early, in-person voting will be held October 13-30 in Hall D at NRG Arena, while drive-thru early voting will be held October 13-30 in NRG Park’s Blue Lot 16.

Meanwhile, in-person, Election Day voting will be held November 3 at NRG Arena Proper. Election Day Drive thru voting will be in NRG Park’s Blue Lot 16. Entry for all voting will be Gate 8 off of Kirby Drive, according to a release.

“We are proud to provide this facility for Harris County voters to participate in one of the most important rights and responsibilities that we as citizens have,” said executive director of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, Ryan Walsh, in a statement. “We’re honored to do our part in giving our community every opportunity to vote during this unprecedented election year.”

For those concerned about safety: NRG Park will adhere to all CDC and Public Health guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings, according to a statement.

NRG Arena joins Toyota Center as another major voting destination. As CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports, the Toyota Center will serve as a voting center for the 2020 Presidential General Election, the Houston Rockets, and the Harris County Clerk office recently announced.

Toyota Center will be open to any registered voter in Harris County from October 13-30 and on Election Day. It will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Free parking will be provided at the stadium throughout the voting process.