Harris County to resume fees on all toll roads this week

With Houston missing the wrath of Hurricane Laura, evacuations are no longer necessary. Thus, Harris County toll roads will resume normal operations on Friday, August 28, after waiving toll fees for Hurricane Laura.



As CultureMap previously reported, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo granted the waiver on Tuesday, August 25, to accommodate emergency evacuations. At the time, the toll road authority enacted its emergency operations center (EOC) procedures plan and increased operations to activation level from level 3 to “level 2” — partial activation, according to a statement. Full initiation of EOC procedures and a “level 1” activation would occur based on the storm’s future track, per the county.



“We want to make sure that we provide easy access for people who may be traveling throughout areas,” Hidalgo said at a press conference on Monday.



The Harris County Toll Road Authority shared on Twitter their operations will resume at 2 am Friday, August 28.



Tolls were also waived on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County, CultureMap news partner ABC 13 notes.



According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority, the tolling will remain suspended through 11:59 pm on Friday.