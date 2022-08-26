Hurricane Harvey in photos: A look back at the Houston heroes who rose above the rising waters

Five years ago, residents, first reponders, and visitors united to rescue the tens of thousands caught in the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.
"It was a devastating storm with a tremendous impact," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tells CultureMap. "More than 150,000. single family homes were either substantially damaged or destroyed. Probably about another 150,000 apartment units were impacted. WhenI look back now, this storm had no respect for a person's community. There was rain everywhere, in your lowest socio-economic communities and low-income areas and in affluent communities. It didn't matter whether you were a Democrat or Republican. What I remember is water — everywhere."
The water was indeed everywhere, with a seemingly endless deluge of an estimated 52 inches of rain. That catastophe led to 6,000 calls made to 911 in the Houston area and some 10,000 rescued by first responders.
Worse, the most costly rain event in U.S. history claimed 103 direct and indirect deaths and caused some $125 billion in damage.
The nation would respond, celebrities such as our own Beyoncé came home, and hip-hop legend Bun B spearheaded a star-studded relief concert. Houston Texans icon J.J. Watt raised more than more than $37 million to rebuid some 1,100 homes. A hashtag emerged: #HoustonStrong.
Strong, indeed. Here, we look back at CultureMap's photos from readers and news partner ABC13 that captured our triumph over tragedy. (Specal thanks to former CultureMap staffers Marcy de Luna and Clifford Pugh for their efforts during the worst days.)
___________________
Houston SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck rescues Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after their home was flooded.
Houston Police officers assist as flood victims gather for food at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center. More than 10,000 people took refuge inside the Houston convention center.
A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew readies to rescue residents in a flooded area.
A helicopter rescue plucks a victim from the water.
A man stands outside his flooded home, praying, just before rescuers arrived to help. The magnitude of the flooding in Houston, and in Texas, is almost incomprehensible.
Thousands of National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty soldiers were deployed to assist local, state. and federal first responders in Texas following the devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
Houston police officer Martinez, while buying much needed supplies, also paid for this family's purchase.
The U.S. National Guard assists victims in a flooded area. Harvey's winds reached Category 4 levels as it came ashore Friday near Corpus Christi.
An American Red Cross member provides comfort to a small child.
Houston firefighters are on the scene. Harvey dumped approximately 19 trillion gallons of rain over southeast Texas.
Rescue personnel assist a woman being evacuated.
Sgt. Chad Watts holds Madelyn Nguyen, 2, as he carries her from floodwaters.
Members of the U.S. National Guard wade through high water on a rescue mission. Waters have begun to recede, but several parts of the city remain at flood stage.
Thousands were rescued from Harvey's destruction.
American Red Cross volunteers gather. "This is unlike anything that we've seen in Texas in, I think, anyone's lifetime ... the flood waters are not going to recede in most places for weeks," Brad Kieserman, the Red Cross vice president of disaster operations and logistics, told NPR.
Two small children are rescued from a flooded home.
A U.S. Army soldier, assigned to the Texas National Guard, conducts search and rescue operations to aid residents of Cyprus Creek.
Houston Police Air Support prepare to launch.
A helicopter rescue plucks a victim from the water.
Making sure the animals safe, too. Thanks to lessons from Hurricane Katrina, a federal law was passed ensuring more emergency shelters welcome pets to stay with their families.
The U.S. National Guard assists victims in flooded areas.
U.S. Coast Guard Heartland flood punt teams transport a family and their dog through a flooded Houston neighborhood.
Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Harvey. The storm moved slowly out of Texas and into Louisiana on Wednesday.
Although not official first responders, we would be remiss not to include members of the Louisiana volunteer group the 'Cajun Navy,' who were amazing in their rescue efforts in flooded areas of Texas.
Members of the National Guard get much deserved rest inside the halls at Katy High School.
Thankful for the help.