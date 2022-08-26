Hurricane Harvey in photos: A look back at the Houston heroes who rose above the rising waters

Five years ago, residents, first reponders, and visitors united to rescue the tens of thousands caught in the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

"It was a devastating storm with a tremendous impact," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tells CultureMap. "More than 150,000. single family homes were either substantially damaged or destroyed. Probably about another 150,000 apartment units were impacted. WhenI look back now, this storm had no respect for a person's community. There was rain everywhere, in your lowest socio-economic communities and low-income areas and in affluent communities. It didn't matter whether you were a Democrat or Republican. What I remember is water — everywhere."

The water was indeed everywhere, with a seemingly endless deluge of an estimated 52 inches of rain. That catastophe led to 6,000 calls made to 911 in the Houston area and some 10,000 rescued by first responders.

Worse, the most costly rain event in U.S. history claimed 103 direct and indirect deaths and caused some $125 billion in damage.

The nation would respond, celebrities such as our own Beyoncé came home, and hip-hop legend Bun B spearheaded a star-studded relief concert. Houston Texans icon J.J. Watt raised more than more than $37 million to rebuid some 1,100 homes. A hashtag emerged: #HoustonStrong.

Strong, indeed. Here, we look back at CultureMap's photos from readers and news partner ABC13 that captured our triumph over tragedy. (Specal thanks to former CultureMap staffers Marcy de Luna and Clifford Pugh for their efforts during the worst days.)

Houston SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck rescues Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after their home was flooded.