You know how they say it's hard to make friends as an adult? Not if you've got Loki by your side.

The four-year-old shepherd mix is as friendly with people as she is other dogs — with the proper introductions, of course.

Her current best friend is Tucker (who's also conveniently up for adoption with the Houston SPCA), with whom she spends hours zooming around the Big Dog yard.

If you've already got a fast furry friend at home, that would be a perfect match for the 48-pound Loki, who is not nearly as mischievous as her Marvel namesake.

Since she's a lady, she much prefers a good game of chase over wrestling or horseplay.

But when the time comes, Loki is more than ready to join you on the couch for a good snuggle sesh.

Loki's adoption fee is only $55, which covers her spay, microchipping, and vaccinations. Plus, you'll get a free bag of food from Hill's Science Diet and a free post-visit from any VCA Animal Hospital.

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is open every day from 11 am-6 pm, including this weekend for Clear the Shelters.

You can search online or visit in person to meet Loki and all the other adoptable pets.