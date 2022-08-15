New Texas rating system reveals which Houston-area schools make the grade

Houston-area parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade, as the Texas Education Agency posted the 2022 accountability ratings early Monday, August 15.

Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that schools faced. In the past, schools would get a letter grade based on how well they are doing. This year, however, schools with low scores will not have the grade posted.

Schools scoring an A, B, or C, will be listed on the state's website, while those that score of D or F, the score will not be listed. Instead, parents will find a "Not Rated" ranking, with the explanation that the designation means the domain or overall scaled score is less than 70. (This likely indicates that too few students are on the right track.)

According to the TEA website, these ratings measure "how much students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school or district prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."

CultureMap news partner ABC13 checked the report cards of multiple districts and schools in the area. Here's a look at some of those results.

----

Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.