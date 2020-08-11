Houston's hippest urban chicken farmers hatch new showroom and gallery

Houstonians seeking the freshest eggs, handmade chicken coops, and even a chicken-themed art gallery need look no further than The Garden Hen.

Houston couple Michael “Chicken Mike” Graham and his wife, Nicole, are known by many for popularizing city living while raising backyard chickens. They've just opened The Garden Hen, their first showroom and chicken-themed art gallery — really — at 10142 Jones Rd., Unit 5B in Cypress.

The Houston-based company was founded in 2012 as a passion project for the husband and wife duo. Now, they’re committed to educating and encouraging farm-to-table living with chickens in urban settings.

“We are passionate about what we do and recognized a gap in the market for people who want to have that farm-to-table experience but need to see the operation in-person before committing,” said Michael Graham, co-owner of The Garden Hen in a statement.

The multi-faceted chicken and urban farming showroom will feature ready-made chicken coops for immediate purchase with prices ranging from $600 to $1,200. For custom, new-build coops, Houstonians can refer to the display wall for upgraded options.

“Once we decided to establish a place where people could pick up and bring home a coop and chickens on the same day, we knew we had an opportunity to add-on and the idea quickly grew from there,” he noted.

The 2,000-square-foot warehouse invites guests, visitors, and chicken enthusiasts to pose with The Garden Hen’s renowned Super Bowl-predicting mascot, Pinecone, in an interactive wall mural by local artist Franky Cardona. They are also encouraged to experience The Nest Art Gallery, a first-of-its-kind chicken-themed exhibit where notable artists and aspiring students will showcase their chicken and egg-inspired artwork at modest price points.

Additionally, The Grahams included a giant green screen at The Garden Hen for their reality television show, City Chickens, which focuses on the lifestyle and business of raising backyard chickens in Houston. For more information on City Chickens, visit citychickenstv.com.

---

The Garden Hen is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.