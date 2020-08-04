Houston Zoo rescues 2 sea turtles and returns them to Galveston Bay

Two green sea turtles have a new lease on life, thanks to efforts by the Houston Zoo and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The two organizations released the pair of sea turtles in Christmas Bay on July 31 after providing care for their injuries, according to a press release.



One turtle, named Star, was discovered stranded in Brazoria County in March 2020, according to the zoo. The animal was picked up and transported to the Galveston Sea Turtle Hospital for examination. Star had pneumonia and was treated with antibiotics and an antifungal drug until given a clean bill of health, per a release.



Due to the extent of the constriction injury, the remaining left front flipper had to be amputated by Houston Zoo veterinarians. Twitch also received antibiotics to treat the infection and fully recovered from his injuries. The NOAA scientist who discovered Twitch, Dr. Jennifer Leo, and her family also attended the turtle’s release back into Christmas Bay.



Wildlife enthusiasts, take note: five species of sea turtles inhabit the Gulf of Mexico — all of which are either threatened or endangered. They include the Kemp’s ridley, green, leatherback, Atlantic hawksbill, and loggerhead sea turtles.



Gulf sea turtles are threatened by plastic and light pollution, entanglement in recreational fishing line,

commercial fishing nets, and recreational hooks, vehicle traffic, and beach development, according to zoo data. However, according to the zoo,sea turtle populations are slowly recovering, thanks to the collaborative effort of scientists, non-profits, universities, and grassroots organizations.



Locals are urged to call 1-866-TURTLE-5 if they find or accidentally catch a sea turtle.