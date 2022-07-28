The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas team rehabilitated and returned dozens of injured, orphaned great blue herons and great egrets to the wild earlier this month.

These 28 juvenile great egrets and blue herons were found with broken wings, mangled legs, and internal injuries after their nesting area in Cypress was destroyed on May 13.

Migratory birds like egrets and herons are protected by state law, and are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA).

More than 1,000 species are protected under the MBTA and it is unlawful to kill, injure, or capture them.

Each year, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas cares for more than 12,000 native wild animals, comprising more than 360 species at their Campus for All Animals at 7007 Old Katy Road in Houston.